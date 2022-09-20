Greg Norman 'Asked Not To Attend' PGA Tour Event He Created

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The chasm between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour over the power struggle at the top of the game shows little sign of being resolved soon. Now, LIV Golf frontman Greg Norman has revealed that he has been asked not to attend an event he founded - the PGA Tour co-sanctioned QBE Shootout.

Writing on his Instagram account, the Australian said: "Sadly, after 33 consecutive years of playing in and hosting every Shootout tournament - a co-sanctioned PGA Tour event - since I founded it in 1989, this year I have been asked not to attend."

Norman then speculated why that was the case, clearly indicating that his involvement in the Saudi-backed venture was the reason. He said: "Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike. And in doing so, finally giving players their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand. In some people’s mind this is too disruptive and evolution is perceived as a bad thing. I disagree – competition breeds excellence."

A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Norman concluded: “To the Shootout charities, the City of Naples and to all of the incredible volunteers, corporate sponsors, fans and Shootout staff, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued good work and support. I will miss seeing you all this year but I will certainly be there in spirit.”

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Norman's comments come days after he admitted that LIV Golf has no interest in sitting down with the PGA Tour in an effort to find a solution to the hostility between it and the PGA Tour. Then, earlier, it was reported that Norman will meet Capitol Hill lawmakers this week to address the PGA Tour divide as the impasse between the two organisations continues.

The 2022 QBE Shootout is taking place between 7 and 11 December at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Last year, the event was won by Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na. Neither player will be eligible for this year's event as they have both since signed up for LIV Golf.