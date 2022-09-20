Greg Norman 'Asked Not To Attend' PGA Tour Event He Created
The LIV Golf frontman has revealed he's been asked to stay away from this year's QBE Shootout
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The chasm between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour over the power struggle at the top of the game shows little sign of being resolved soon. Now, LIV Golf frontman Greg Norman has revealed that he has been asked not to attend an event he founded - the PGA Tour co-sanctioned QBE Shootout.
Writing on his Instagram account, the Australian said: "Sadly, after 33 consecutive years of playing in and hosting every Shootout tournament - a co-sanctioned PGA Tour event - since I founded it in 1989, this year I have been asked not to attend."
Norman then speculated why that was the case, clearly indicating that his involvement in the Saudi-backed venture was the reason. He said: "Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike. And in doing so, finally giving players their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand. In some people’s mind this is too disruptive and evolution is perceived as a bad thing. I disagree – competition breeds excellence."
A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Norman concluded: “To the Shootout charities, the City of Naples and to all of the incredible volunteers, corporate sponsors, fans and Shootout staff, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued good work and support. I will miss seeing you all this year but I will certainly be there in spirit.”
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
Norman's comments come days after he admitted that LIV Golf has no interest in sitting down with the PGA Tour in an effort to find a solution to the hostility between it and the PGA Tour. Then, earlier, it was reported that Norman will meet Capitol Hill lawmakers this week to address the PGA Tour divide as the impasse between the two organisations continues.
The 2022 QBE Shootout is taking place between 7 and 11 December at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Last year, the event was won by Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na. Neither player will be eligible for this year's event as they have both since signed up for LIV Golf.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Anonymous Pro Reveals He Wants To Punch Talor Gooch In The Face
The LIV Golf player's antics haven't gone down well with at least one fellow pro
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Presidents Cup Captains Happy With Teams Despite LIV Golf Absentees
Trevor Immelman and Davis Love III say they’re satisfied with their teams ahead of this week’s tournament
By Mike Hall • Published