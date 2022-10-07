Golf's Greatest Holes Heading To Portugal For Series 2

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Golf’s Greatest Holes (opens in new tab), the popular TV show first screened on Sky Sports last October featuring Paul McGinley and Chris Hollins playing scenic golf holes across some of the best golf courses in Ireland, is about to capture many of the finest golfing destinations in Portugal for a new six-part Series 2, scheduled to broadcast early next year.

The same director and film crew that produced the widely acclaimed Irish golfing adventure in Series 1 will record shots played by the intrepid pairing on 25 of the most challenging holes across some of the best golf courses in Portugal over the next few weeks using a variety of high quality 4k cameras and drones.

During that time, former European Ryder Cup captain Paul and TV presenter Chris will also relate fascinating stories about the history associated with the courses, as well as other local attractions for golfers to enjoy during their visit to the area.

“I love playing golf in Portugal because it offers the ideal climate for the game year-round,” said Paul, who often spends time at the Paul McGinley Golf Academy in Quinta do Lago on the Algarve.

“I’m really looking forward to putting the spotlight on so many wonderful courses and continuing my journey with Chris to magical places around the world to enjoy the game,” he added.

The headline sponsor of the latest Series is the 2022-23 International Property Award-winning Portuguese property developer Green Jacket Partners, which has partnered with Asset Managers SPX Capital to create One Green Way, a luxury residential development which sets the bar for outdoor living at Quinta do Lago Golf Club.

“The One Green Way community is spectacularly located on the 12 th hole of the North Course, so being associated with Golf’s Greatest Holes in Portugal is a natural partnership for us, providing the ideal way to showcase to the world the beauty of the Algarve region and the One Green Way development.” Said Daniel Schneider founder of SPX Capital.

Chosen by the World Golf Awards as the Best Golf Destination in the world between 2014-2018 and Europe between 2014-2019, Portugal offers the greatest density of quality championship courses in Continental Europe. It has more than 90 golf courses for players of all abilities - from the sunlit coastal Algarve playground in the south to the mountainous region of Porto and the north.

“That’s why Portugal attracted us for the second Series, because every course is different and has something truly memorable about them,” said Chris. “Once again, we’ll try and find a course to please everyone - from the traditional to a few off the well-trodden golfing path. It promises to be another dream trip for any golfer to follow.”

Other partners supporting the new Series include TaylorMade, Motocaddy and apparel brand Fairway and Greene.

Since its launch last year, the first Series of Golf’s Greatest Holes has reached an estimated 1bn households in 189 countries, thanks to repeated screenings by 35 broadcasters and many airlines around the world. Over the next four years, it will also reach more than 50 million digital viewers, as well as significant website and social media audiences.

According to Tourism Ireland, the original six-part Series has had a dramatic impact on bookings at featured courses in Ireland and Northern Ireland over the past 10 months, with a particularly high number coming from America.

“Reaction to the first Series has been incredible and confirms players all around the world are interested in broadening their golfing horizons,” said Chris. “They want to create their own golfing bucket lists, and at the same time, enjoy everything these destinations have to offer. It’s encouraged us to look at future locations both at home and across the other side of the world and we expect to announce the destination for future Series soon,” he added.