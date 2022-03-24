Golf Monthly Launches E-Learning Platform

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Golf Monthly, the world’s leading Golf media brand, is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new online learning tutorial on golf. Shoot lower scores has been designed to help you find effortless power in your swing and hole more putts as well as exploring how to avoid falling foul of some of the more challenging rules of golf. Whether you want to impress your friends, brush up your knowledge or learn something completely new; this tutorial is perfect.

This online learning tutorial can be carried out on your laptop, tablet or phone from the comfort of your home at your own pace. All of the tutorial content is based on our purpose built learning platform Discover .

Discover has been developed solely with learning in mind, to make it simple and easy for you to learn and enjoy your passion.

The tutorial includes four modules that can be purchased individually at £4.99 or for a discounted price of £16.99 for access to all modules.

Modules included in Shoot lower scores :

“If you are looking to shoot lower scores this year you’ll need to improve in two key areas - off the tee and on the green. These modules are designed to help you develop the technical keys behind power and control in your long game. We’ve also added crucial advice on how to convert better shots into lower scores with some simple, effective putting tips. Finally, our rules course demystifies an area of the game many avid golfers find confusing. Whether you’re just getting into the game or looking to brush up on your skills and knowledge, Shoot Lower Scores is a great place to start!”- Neil Tappin- Digital Editor Golf Monthly

How does it work?

Visit Shoot Lower Scores

Register for a free Discover account

Complete your purchase of the tutorial

Login to Discover

Complete the tutorial and expand your knowledge

Whether you want to brush up your knowledge or learn something new; this tutorial is the perfect way to do it. Sign up now!