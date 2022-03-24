Golf Monthly Launches E-Learning Platform
Golf Monthly, the world’s leading Golf media brand, is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new online learning tutorial on golf. Shoot lower scores has been designed to help you find effortless power in your swing and hole more putts as well as exploring how to avoid falling foul of some of the more challenging rules of golf. Whether you want to impress your friends, brush up your knowledge or learn something completely new; this tutorial is perfect.
This online learning tutorial can be carried out on your laptop, tablet or phone from the comfort of your home at your own pace. All of the tutorial content is based on our purpose built learning platform Discover.
Discover has been developed solely with learning in mind, to make it simple and easy for you to learn and enjoy your passion.
The tutorial includes four modules that can be purchased individually at £4.99 or for a discounted price of £16.99 for access to all modules.
Modules included in Shoot lower scores:
“If you are looking to shoot lower scores this year you’ll need to improve in two key areas - off the tee and on the green. These modules are designed to help you develop the technical keys behind power and control in your long game. We’ve also added crucial advice on how to convert better shots into lower scores with some simple, effective putting tips. Finally, our rules course demystifies an area of the game many avid golfers find confusing. Whether you’re just getting into the game or looking to brush up on your skills and knowledge, Shoot Lower Scores is a great place to start!”- Neil Tappin- Digital Editor Golf Monthly
How does it work?
- Visit Shoot Lower Scores
- Register for a free Discover account
- Complete your purchase of the tutorial
- Login to Discover
- Complete the tutorial and expand your knowledge
Whether you want to brush up your knowledge or learn something new; this tutorial is the perfect way to do it. Sign up now!
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
