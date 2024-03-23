Fans Get Refunds As Police Data Reveals Chaos At WM Phoenix Open
The PGA Tour event known for its party atmosphere descended into chaos last month, with a number of arrests made and dozens of medical emergencies
Police reports have revealed the extent of the chaos at last month’s WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
According to The Arizona Republic, unearthed police reports show dozens of disturbances and medical emergencies, including three reports of assaults, at the PGA Tour event known for its party atmosphere.
Police arrested 54 people at TPC Scottsdale between 5th and 11th February, a record number for the annual tournament and more than three times the amount from the previous year.
During the peak of the trouble, police were called every three minutes on average to incidents at the course, with the majority of calls surrounding the 16th stadium hole, a famous party spot dubbed “the loudest hole in golf”.
The tournament suffered overcrowding on Saturday 10th February after guests were reportedly allowed entry into the event without their tickets getting scanned to “alleviate pressure at the entrance gates”, causing many ticket holders to be later denied access.
Organizers cut off alcohol sales as security struggled to handle the massive crowd inside the gates and large numbers of drunken fans causing trouble.
Nearly 2,800 tickets have been refunded to affected fans so far, with the total expected to grow with people still able to request refunds until the end of this month.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
According to the investigation by the Arizona Republic, Scottsdale police received 395 calls during the tournament, with 224 coming on Friday and Saturday, including 48 medical emergencies, 39 about people causing a disturbance and 28 for welfare checks.
The chaos and lack of organization at the event frustrated many professional golfers and fans, with some questioning if they would return next year. American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was one of several players who voiced his discontent at the time and was heard on the broadcast telling fans “I’m sick of it” and to “just shut up”.
Billy Horschel was also seen scolding a fan who yelled out while one of his playing partners was about to hit a shot. "Buddy, when he's over a shot shut the hell up man," Horschel said. "He's trying to hit a damn golf shot here – it's our f***ing job."
Chance Cozby, the Executive Director of the Thunderbirds, a non-profit that runs the Phoenix Open, told the Arizona Republic that changes will be made to prevent a repeat of this year’s event.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
Golf Shoes Have Big Discounts in Amazon's Big Spring Sale - Here Are Our 5 Favorite Deals Right Now
There are some great deals to be had on golf shoes during Amazon's Spring Sale event. Here are some of the best that we've found.
By David Usher Published
-
'That Would Be Awesome' - Happy Gilmore 2 In The Works According To Shooter McGavin Actor
Actor Christopher McDonald revealed that a sequel for the beloved Adam Sandler golf comedy is in development
By Joel Kulasingham Published