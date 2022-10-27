England Golf Invites Women Golfers To Take Part In A New Survey

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

England Golf is currently inviting women golfers to partake in a survey of golfing habits, preferences, and attitudes (opens in new tab) in order to help them better understand the female golf audience in the country.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of women playing golf has actually increased significantly. The official participation report by the R&A (opens in new tab) highlighted that 25% of female golfers were new to the sport and tried it for the first time because of the pandemic.

The number of women golfers grew from 400,000 to 1.46m between 2019 and 2020 and there are now more women heading to the range and playing independently. This survey will be promoted using the tagline ‘Make it Count’ with the aim of supporting the work carried out to date around England Golf’s iGolf product.

This allows independent golfers to input scores, obtain an official handicap and to track their performance and insight from the initial stages of iGolf show prominent differences between independent golfers and club members from which the survey intends to build on.

“The golf landscape has changed a lot over recent years,” explains Chief Operating Officer Richard Flint. “The only way we can better understand the different needs of our increasingly diverse audience is to gauge the opinions of all women playing the game. This will allow us to better connect and communicate with them and help us to support new and existing golfers to get the most out of the game.”

With Englishwomen Georgia Hall, Mel Reid, Charley Hull, and Jodi Ewart Shaddoff all triumphing on the LPGA Tour since 2020, English women’s golf is in a good place and this survey can hopefully build on this success and further increase participation numbers.

It will be open until the 11th of November and the female independent golfers will also be given the opportunity to become part of a wider study into iGolf with a free trial of the programme.

