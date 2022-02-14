Eduardo Romero Dies Aged 67

Former Scottish, French and Spanish Open champion Eduardo Romero has died at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer.

"Along with Roberto De Vicenzo and Angel Cabrera, he was one of the best golfers in the history of our country," a statement said, according to La Voz.

The cat or 'El Gato' as he was known, had a total of 75+ professional victories including eight European Tour titles, five Champions Tour wins including the US Senior Open and an incredible 44 Argentine Tour victories.

Born in Cordoba, Argentina, Romero is considered one of the greatest South American players of all time. He played on the European Tour from 1988 to 2005, twice winning the European Masters and picking up his final victory at the 2002 Scottish Open. He also won both the French and Spanish Opens, where at the 1991 Spanish Open he defeated Seve Ballesteros in a playoff.

Romero was also the winner of the Champions Tour's 2006 Rookie of the Year award and went on to win the 2008 US Senior Open at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.

Romero after winning the 2008 US Senior Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tributes from the golf world have poured in for the likeable Argentine.

"This really hurts.. Eduardo was the nicest man," Thomas Bjorn said. "A great friend that always was a pleasure to be around. He had a big game but more importantly an even bigger heart. RIP, dear El Gato, A true great ambassador for Argentina and for our game."

"Eduardo Romero ‘ El Gato ‘ the beautiful golfer," Ken Brown said. "What a man! Such a warm character! With a kind heart! Inspirational ! Generous!..and alway smiling! #legend We’ll all miss ‘the cat’ RIP."

A note from the author...

(Image credit: Future)

This one has hit particularly hard today as Romero was the first golfer I ever watched back in 2005 at the Wentworth Senior Masters, which he won and then successfully defended a year later. Little 10-year-old me was in awe of his ball striking and both my dad and I were particularly mesmerised by his Callaway heavenwood hybrids off the tee, which he was getting out there 280 yards plus around the stunning Edinburgh Course at Wentworth time and time again. Romero immediately became my favourite golfer and we watched him every day of the tournament, and he then remembered us the next year when we came back to watch him everyday again. He is certainly one of the reasons why I fell in love with golf. RIP El Gato. An amazing golfer and clearly a very good man too.