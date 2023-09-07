Donald Has 'No Concerns' Over McIlroy's Pre Ryder Cup Stag Do Trip

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy will spend 48 hours in Mykonos on a stag do just a week before the Ryder Cup, but Luke Donald insists he's not concerned about his star man for Rome getting carried away.

It's a busy time for McIlroy as he plays in the Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in consecutive weeks, before then flying to Greece the week before the Ryder Cup starts in Rome.

The Northern Irishman, though, says he won't be going over the top while celebrating his friend's stag do, and will be back in plenty of time to prepare for Rome.

"I'm sensible when I need to be. 48 hours, nice little trip, and probably needed it as well, from here to practise in Rome next week to Wentworth," said McIlroy.

"I get back into London on Wednesday evening and then four good days in London to practise and get myself ready to go to Rome."

And McIlroy's captain Donald is also unconcerned about the 34-year-old's stag do plans, again using that word 'sensible' when describing the situation.

"We spoke at his house maybe ten days ago, just catching up with him and it did come up," said Donald. "Rory, it's not like Rory is 22 or 21. He understands.

"There's nothing wrong in going out and have some fun with your friends. But I think he's got wise enough shoulders to know that he won't go crazy, so no concerns there."

Rory McIlroy stretching out his back injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

The other slight concern for Donald may be McIlroy's back injury that flared up before the Tour Championship, which continues to be something he'll have to manage.

But although McIlroy says it's not totally healed up, it's not something that he is worried about for the huge period of golf coming up.

"It's okay. I would say it's at 90%, 95%. It's not a hundred per cent better," said McIlroy. "I just happened to take care of it a little bit but it's not preventing me from doing anything I want to do. Just being a little mindful, I guess.

"I've had much worse I had much worse back issues when I was 21. So this is fine. This is a bit of tightness, a bit of a muscle spasm.

"This is nothing compared to some I've had. I've had a herniated disc and I've had stuff that would be a lot more worrying than this it, and I've got really good people around me that know what to do. It's fine. It's totally fine."