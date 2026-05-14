What Is The Difference Between The PGA Of America And The PGA Tour?
The PGA of America and the PGA Tour are two separate organizations, but what’s the difference between them?
The PGA of America and the PGA Tour are sometimes mistaken for the same organization. However, they are entirely separate. But what’s the difference between them?
Before getting into exactly what separates them, it’s worth noting that they are linked historically.
The PGA of America was formed in 1916 to support golf professionals in the US while growing the game nationally. That included touring professionals.
However, in 1968, touring professionals fell into a dispute with the PGA of America over the distribution of prize money and the control of tournament golf.
As a result, in December that year, the PGA Tour was spun off from the PGA of America into a separate organization for touring professionals.
That’s why both organizations have “PGA” in their name, which is arguably the main source of confusion.
What Does The PGA Of America Do?
Nowadays, the PGA of America, whose headquarters are at PGA Frisco in Texas, has around 29,000 members.
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It primarily serves the interests of golf professionals outside the touring ranks. They include club pros, coaches and directors of golf, among others.
Its remit is to ensure the growth of the game while supporting and developing golf professionals across the US.
However, confusion remains because the PGA of America still oversees several elite events featuring the world’s top touring professionals.
The PGA of America organizes its own flagship tournaments, including the PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Senior PGA Championship.
In other words, despite featuring many of the world’s best PGA Tour players, the PGA Championship is organized by the PGA of America rather than the PGA Tour.
The PGA of America also operates the US side of the Ryder Cup (with the DP World Tour responsible for the European side of the biennial match).
What Does The PGA Tour Do?
Following the separation from the PGA of America in 1968, it was originally known as the Tournament Players Division, until it became the PGA Tour in 1975.
The PGA Tour is concerned with running tournaments on the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour Americas and the PGA Tour Champions.
It also has responsibilities including managing player memberships, TV rights and distributing prize money, as well as setting out rules regarding suspensions and eligibility.
Unlike the PGA of America, the PGA Tour does not organize a Major. However, its jewel in its crown is its flagship event, The Players Championship
That is considered by some to be the unofficial fifth Major and is held annually at its headquarters, TPC Sawgrass, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
So, while the names are similar, the PGA of America and the PGA Tour are very different.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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