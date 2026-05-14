What Is The Difference Between The PGA Of America And The PGA Tour?

The PGA of America and the PGA Tour are sometimes mistaken for the same organization. However, they are entirely separate. But what’s the difference between them?

Before getting into exactly what separates them, it’s worth noting that they are linked historically.

The PGA of America was formed in 1916 to support golf professionals in the US while growing the game nationally. That included touring professionals.

However, in 1968, touring professionals fell into a dispute with the PGA of America over the distribution of prize money and the control of tournament golf.

As a result, in December that year, the PGA Tour was spun off from the PGA of America into a separate organization for touring professionals.

That’s why both organizations have “PGA” in their name, which is arguably the main source of confusion.

What Does The PGA Of America Do?

The PGA of America's headquarters are at PGA Frisco (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nowadays, the PGA of America, whose headquarters are at PGA Frisco in Texas, has around 29,000 members.

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It primarily serves the interests of golf professionals outside the touring ranks. They include club pros, coaches and directors of golf, among others.

Its remit is to ensure the growth of the game while supporting and developing golf professionals across the US.

However, confusion remains because the PGA of America still oversees several elite events featuring the world’s top touring professionals.

The PGA of America organizes its own flagship tournaments, including the PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Senior PGA Championship.

In other words, despite featuring many of the world’s best PGA Tour players, the PGA Championship is organized by the PGA of America rather than the PGA Tour.

The PGA of America also operates the US side of the Ryder Cup (with the DP World Tour responsible for the European side of the biennial match).

What Does The PGA Tour Do?

The PGA Tour headquarters are at TPC Sawgrass (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the separation from the PGA of America in 1968, it was originally known as the Tournament Players Division, until it became the PGA Tour in 1975.

The PGA Tour is concerned with running tournaments on the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour Americas and the PGA Tour Champions.

It also has responsibilities including managing player memberships, TV rights and distributing prize money, as well as setting out rules regarding suspensions and eligibility.

Unlike the PGA of America, the PGA Tour does not organize a Major. However, its jewel in its crown is its flagship event, The Players Championship

That is considered by some to be the unofficial fifth Major and is held annually at its headquarters, TPC Sawgrass, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

So, while the names are similar, the PGA of America and the PGA Tour are very different.