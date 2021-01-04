Golf is currently allowed in Scotland, but not in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Can I Play Golf In The UK? – Guidance Explained

It was a torrid 2020 and the new year isn’t bringing refreshed hope as the UK continues to battle against the spread of Covid-19.

Much of the UK is currently under very tight restrictions with Scotland currently the only country allowed to play golf.

Can I play golf in Scotland?

Courses in Scotland will remain open despite a new lockdown.

Only one or two balls will be allowed and players must only play locally.

England – courses closed in lockdown 3.0

Courses across England must close for at least six weeks due to the new lockdown 3.0.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on TV to urge people to stay at home with the tightest restrictions seen since March.

It means that all golf courses will be closed and people may only exercise once per day.

Courses remain closed in Wales and Northern Ireland as well.

