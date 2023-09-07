Can Anyone Beat This? The Golfer With 12 Aces – Including Two In Nine Days

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

No one likes a show-off, but some achievements are so remarkable you have to shout about them – just ask John Russell.

Most golfers dream of making a hole in one, but for the 69-year-old the thrill of making an ace must be wearing off.

Russell is a member of the Isle of Wedmore in Somerset, a course where he has made a total of seven aces.

On his travels, though, Russell, who plays off a handicap of 11.8, has had the pleasure of marking down a ‘1’ on five other occasions.

What makes his achievement even more remarkable is that he can boast having made an ace in England, Scotland and Wales.

“I got my first hole-in-one in 1977 at Shirehampton where I’d been a member for 14 years to that point,” he told England Golf. “I didn’t think I’d ever get another one.

“Forty-two years later I was there playing for Wedmore in a friendly and when we got to the hole, I said to the two Shirehampton guys: ‘Believe it or not, I had my first hole-in-one here 40-odd years ago.’

One of the guys turned round and said: ‘I bet you can’t do it again! And guess what happened?

“The hole slopes quite a lot so we didn’t see it go in, but it was very nice to get it! It was so spooky!”

After making his first hole in one at 23, Russell went 19 years before making another, that one coming at Oake Manor – and then he made number three at Scotscraig in Scotland two years later.

Russell had turned 50 before he got his first at Wedmore, and that was followed by an ace in Wales at St Pierre where he used to play annually in a captains’ charity day.

A flurry of aces followed over the course of the next five years, before he added yet another, his tenth, back at Shirehampton Park.

Number 11, which came in a monthly seniors’ Stableford competition (an 8-iron from 153 yards) was particularly satisfying.

“Because it was a qualifying competition, part of my subscription at the club meant that they stumped up £75 for drinks, and on top of that I’m insured by an in-house insurance, so we had £125 to spend on the seniors’ drinks at the bar that day, which just about covered it!”

(Image credit: John Russell)

Nine days later, in a Wednesday roll-up, he was at it again, this time a 5-rescue effort finding the bottom of the cup from 160 yards – although there was a downside to the achievement.

“Sadly the 12th hole-in-one wasn’t in a qualifier, so I didn’t get the £75 insurance and I had to put my hand in my pocket to pay most the balance!”

The odds of a single hole in one for an amateur golfer are 12,500-1, while it is estimated that over 90% of golfers will never make one in their lifetime.

Despite Russell racking up 12, which is just the 24 short of Gary Player, he has no plans of heading to Ireland to complete his own ‘Slam’.

“My partner and I have holidayed in Scotland for the past 20 years and we enter as many mixed opens as we can as it’s a cheap way to play great courses.

“We’ve played a bit in Ireland but I haven’t got any plans to go there and try and complete the Slam!”

He added: “I love golf because it keeps you physically and mentally fit. It’s the golf that keeps you going!”