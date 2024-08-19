Brooks Koepka Becomes First Player To Win Five LIV Golf Titles
The former World No.1 beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to win his fifth LIV Golf League title
Brooks Koepka finally got one over Jon Rahm to become the first man to win five LIV Golf League tournaments after victory at The Greenbrier.
The five-time Major champion beat the Spaniard on the first extra hole in a playoff after Rahm finished the tournament birdie-birdie in regulation to tie him at 19-under-par.
Koepka admitted that Rahm has tended to get the better of him in recent times, most notably at the 2023 Masters, and that his fifth LIV win is the sweetest yet.
"I think this is probably my favorite one. It's always good when you battle good players. I battled Gooch for a while last year, felt like every tournament, but yeah, Jon is a hell of a player. For whatever reason he's always got the better of me a little bit as of late. So it feels nice just to get one," he said.
"I think this one just meant a little bit more, for the last few years playing Jon and obviously he got the better of me at Augusta. I just wanted to beat him. He played phenomenal today. The way he finished down the stretch was pretty clutch, and it was fun to watch him this week.
"Played really well today. I'm proud of myself for that. It's a good win. I'm ready to get home and go see my wife and kid."
The former World No.1 wouldn't answer whether he believes he is the best player in the LIV Golf League and said his latest win doesn't make up for his Major-less season.
"I mean, that's a setup question. I'm not going to answer that because I'm sure everybody will tear me apart. But you have to believe in yourself and be super confident. This year has not been very good. It's nice to kind of try to end it on a high note.
"No, not at all. The four Majors were pretty disappointing. I think I've only had two chances to win and I won them, but that's not enough."
The American won his fourth LIV Golf title in Singapore in May and he'll head into the individual finale in Chicago next month in 7th position as Rahm and Joaquin Niemann battle it out for the $18m championship.
He's hoping for more consistency next year.
"I had a chance to win two of these, and I've pulled them off," Koepka said.
"The key is actually being a little bit more consistent. You look at Jon all year, he's had, what, eight, nine events maybe where he's top 6 or has a chance to win on the back nine. I think that's what needs to happen for next year."
|5
|Brooks Koepka
|3
|Cameron Smith
|3
|Dustin Johnson
|3
|Talor Gooch
|2
|Joaquin Niemann
|2
|Bryson DeChambeau
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
