Brooks Koepka Says Golf Will 'Take A Backseat' Ahead Of Becoming A Dad
Koepka revealed back in May that he and wife, Jena, are expecting their first child
Returning to form at the tail-end of 2022, Brooks Koepka has enjoyed a hugely successful 2023, with the American adding a fifth Major title to his incredible CV, as well as a second LIV Golf title.
It's not just on the course where Koepka has had wins though, as the 33-year-old revealed back in May that he and wife, Jena Sims, are expecting their first child. At The Open Championship, he revealed that it has been one of the biggest factors in what he has learnt about himself over the past 12 months.
"What have I learned? I'm going to be a dad, so that's probably a little different," stated Koepka, who is looking for a first Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool. "I'd say definitely more off the golf course. Just getting ready to be a dad I think is the main thing.
"It'll be fun. I'm excited for it. It's been an interesting few months just prepping for it all. Golf is probably going to take a backseat. My family will take priority. Yeah, got to manage my time a little differently, which will be interesting. I'm excited for it.
"But, yeah, becoming a new dad, yeah, there's probably bits of me that are really nervous. There's another human being that's going to rely completely on me and Jena. It's exciting, but yeah, a little bit nervous at the same time."
Featuring in his ninth Open Championship, Koepka has been the go-to man in the Major championships over the past several years, with the American securing five victories - three PGA Championships and two US Opens - as well as a plethora of top-10 finishes.
The secret to his success? Well, the turning point came almost 10 years ago... "(It was) Probably the US Open '14. Kaymer won Pinehurst. I wasn't in contention -- I've said this, maybe at the PGA, I wasn't in contention because Martin was so far ahead of everybody, but there was still something to battle for, second place. Just the pride of it.
"But just played very disciplined, conservatively aggressive. Just stick to the game plan no matter what the situation calls for, whatever situation you're in. Just be as disciplined as you can and know where to miss it. I think that's why I've had such success. It's just understanding the moment, the shot, where it needs to miss."
I Mean, I Think He's Done Fine. It's All Perspective, Right?
Inevitably, questions were asked around the recent merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund. One of the questions involved the news that the PGA Tour plans for LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, to have no part to play in LIV Golf if the PIF deal goes through, documents show.
At the press conference, Koepka was asked about the job that Norman had done for LIV, with the five-time Major winner responding: "Like I said, it's a bunch of what-ifs and scenarios and nothing is finalised. Until it's finalised -- you don't count the winner here on Saturday just because they're at the top of the leaderboard. You wait until Sunday to find that out.
"When all is said and done, we'll see what happens. But I've gotten along great with Greg. Obviously had to have more communication with him probably over the last year than I've probably had in the last five years previous to that, but just we're down in the same area, so we always have communication. Pretty good friends with his son. We've been in touch for a while.
"I mean, I think he's done fine. It's all perspective, right? Yeah, he's done fine. From everybody else, it's up to them. Everybody is allowed to interpret it different ways."
