‘Best Bounce I’ve Seen In Person’ – Jon Rahm On Lucky Break That Led To Eagle
The Spaniard misdirected a shot on the 17th at the Genesis Invitational, but a huge slice of luck left him putting for eagle
If there is one player who hasn't needed good luck so far in 2023 it is World No.3 Jon Rahm. The Spaniard is arguably in the best form of his life, with a sensational run of results that looks likely to continue at the Genesis invitational at Riviera Country Club.
However, at eight under par and two behind the lead on the 17th, Rahm enjoyed one of the biggest slices of luck you're ever likely to see. His approach shot on the par 5 was hit too far to the right and made a beeline for the grandstand.
No doubt as his ball sailed waywardly beyond the green, Rahm feared the worst. That was before it struck the foot of the grandstand and redirected back towards the pin. Even then, it momentarily looked as though it could roll into the bunker on its way. Thankfully for Rahm, it found the green, settling around three feet from the hole.
INCREÍBLE no alcanza para describir este golpe. 🤯@JonRahmPGA hace águila al hoyo 17 en @TheGenesisInv tras un rebote con MUCHA suerte. pic.twitter.com/xbV2PeghQ8February 18, 2023
Even Rahm couldn't believe it, and was left putting his hand over his face with an embarrassed grin following his huge slice of fortune and an unlikely eagle opportunity, which he duly took to tie the lead with Max Homa.
After his round, Rahm explained it was arguably the biggest slice of luck he'd ever had. He said: ”I just happened to hit it really good, a little too far right. I was just hoping it would bounce off into the bunker and give myself a decent chance of an up-and-down for birdie. Obviously, I got very fortunate to get that bounce not only to go on the green, but to have basically three feet straight up the hill. That's arguably the best bounce I've seen in person my whole golf career and it would be hard to beat in the future."
Rahm can hardly expect similar luck over the final two days. However, even though he unexpectedly bogeyed the last, the leaderboard already has a familiar look to it following a round of 68 that left him one shot behind Homa in second. Whether or not the remaining two rounds offer another helping of good fortune for Rahm, he appears primed to challenge for yet another win come Sunday evening.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
