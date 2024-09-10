Former President Barack Obama Surprises Team USA Ahead Of 2024 Solheim Cup

Ahead of Team USA's attempt latest attempt to win back the Solheim Cup from Team Europe, the home side enjoyed a surprise visit from former US President, Barack Obama on Monday.

Stacy Lewis' squad had gathered in Gainesville, Virginia to begin preparations for the 19th Solheim Cup when their presence was graced with the 44th POTUS - himself, a huge golf fan.

Obama met and spoke with all of Team USA at length before the entire roster went on to receive a tour of the Pentagon later on Monday.

Obama has been a member at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - the site of this week's showdown - since 2017, coincidentally, the same year that the Red, White, and Blue last tasted victory in this event.

Following a couple of previous triumphs, Team USA had visited The White House to be congratulated by the then-President. First, in 2010, Beth Daniel's successful dozen from 2009 journeyed over to Washington D.C. to be greeted by Obama less than a year into his first term.

President @BarackObama surprised the @SolheimCupUSA team at dinner to wish them good luck at @TheSolheimCup this week! 🇺🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/YDEkZpUOc1September 9, 2024

And in 2015, during Obama's second term and Julie Inkster's first of three turns as US Solheim Cup captain, the American team - which included Alison Lee, Lexi Thompson, and Lewis - was able to meet the President once more. That win in Germany was the last time Team USA triumphed on European soil following two failed attempts since.

Obama being a RTJ member is not the only link he has to this particular Solheim Cup. Both Obama and Allisen Corpuz were born in Honolulu, Hawaii and graduated from the esteemed Hawaiian private prep school, Punahou.

After her US Women's Open victory in 2023, Corpuz received a message of congratulations from Obama on X which read: "Congratulations to fellow Hawaiian Allisen Corpuz for winning the U.S. Women’s Open! You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!"

And, during her post-championship press conference, Corpuz admitted she is asked about the famous link quite a lot.

Just a couple of Punahou School alums 🤝@allisen_sc | @BarackObama https://t.co/7qwa3xGt8a pic.twitter.com/15u7ERMUCoSeptember 9, 2024

She said: "Yeah, Barack and Michelle [Obama] are the two Punahou alum that I get talked to about the most. I mean, he's done a lot in his career. Yeah, that's pretty special."

Corpuz will be hoping to taste a first Solheim Cup success after her own strong debut in the event - gaining 2.5 points - was not enough to help Team USA defeat Team Europe at Finca Cortesin in 2023.