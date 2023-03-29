Augusta National Women's Am 2023 - How to watch the event from Georgia
Here are all the details you need on how to watch the event from Augusta National Golf Club.
Augusta National Women's Am 2023
We are so close to 2023's edition of The Masters but before that, and if you want to get a fix of the stunning Augusta National Golf Club, the Augusta National Women's Amateur is must-see television.
The tournament features an elite field of 72 women amateurs competing over 54 holes of stroke play from March 29-April 1.
|Dates: March 29-April 1
|Venue: Champions Retreat Golf Club, Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia
|Live stream: Fubo TV (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
The first 36 holes will be contested over two days on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on March 29 and 30, 2023. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round on Friday.
The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 1 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.
The champion will earn additional opportunities to make their mark on the amateur game. Provided she remain an amateur, the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Champion will receive an invitation to the next five Augusta National Women’s Amateurs, the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2023 Women’s Open, the Chevron Championship, and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which she is eligible for one year.
In short, the tournament is must-see television so below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event.
Augusta National Women's Am Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
US TV Schedule - 2023 Augusta National Women's Am
All times EST
Wednesday, March 29: 1.30pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel)
Thursday, March 30: 1.30pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, April 1: 12pm-3pm (NBC)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise action during the week as will NBC Sports when the tournament concludes on Saturday. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).
AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.
We also recommend Sling TV (opens in new tab) in the US as well. At $51 per month, Sling Blue with the Sports add-on brings NBC and Golf Channel, and it is also half price for your first month.
UK TV Schedule - 2023 Augusta National Women's Am
Wednesday, March 29: 6.30pm-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Thursday, March 30: 6.30pm-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Saturday, April 1: 5pm-8pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
Australia TV Schedule - 2023 Augusta National Women's Am
Thursday, March 30: 4.30am-6.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Friday, March 31: 4.30am-6.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Sunday, April 2: 2am-4am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Georgia here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also fantastic value at either $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
Augusta National Women's Am Tickets
Tickets for the final round were made available in advance via an application process. No tickets will be available at the gates.
