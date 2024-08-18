Arnold Palmer's Grandson Announces Retirement From Pro Golf After Missing Latest Cut
Sam Saunders made over 300 PGA Tour-sanctioned starts in his career but called it a day at the Korn Ferry Tour's Magnit Championship
Arnold Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders has announced his retirement from professional golf at the age of 37 after 320 starts at PGA Tour-sanctioned events.
Saunders - who played college golf at Clemson and began his professional career in 2009 - featured in more than 150 competitions on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour and claimed four runner-up finishes without managing a victory.
The American, whose mother Amy is the youngest daughter of Arnold and Winnie Palmer, came close to securing a PGA Tour triumph in 2015 after entering a five-man playoff at the Puerto Rico Open alongside John Curran, Emiliano Grillo, Tim Petrovic and - eventual champion - Alex Cejka. Yet, the German player took the title with a birdie on the first extra hole to deny his rivals.
Saunders also missed out in a playoff at the 2023 Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour against Pierceson Coody and Mac Meissner, with Coody locking up a birdie on the first extra hole.
At the end of a season which has shown very little promise - highlighted by nine missed cuts out of his last 10 starts - Saunders shot 71-75 to once again miss out on the weekend. It meant his season earnings stayed at $29,920 and left him 157th in the season-long points list.
A post shared by Sam Saunders (@samsaundersgolf)
A photo posted by on
Having made the decision to retire with immediate effect, the grandson of one of golf's most iconic names ever revealed the news via a post on Instagram.
He said: "I started this career over 15 years ago, and today was my last professional round. I didn’t want to post anything or make a big to do of it, but I have too many people I want to thank, and acknowledge what a treat it has been.
"It was never easy for me, and I never reached my playing goals, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I have made so many friends, and created relationships that will last forever."
Saunders's other career achievements included shooting 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, qualifying for three US Opens (2011, 2015, 2019), completing a final round in 90 minutes, and earning $3,456,499 in official money.
Yet, injuries plagued the 37-year-old over recent years and ultimately steered him in a new direction.
Saunders continued: "I am excited for the next chapter of my life, and I will always be involved in this great game of golf that has given me so much.
"Thank you to my wife, for always being my biggest supporter, cheering me through the good times, and helping me see the bigger picture of life through the really bad times! You and our boys give me the ultimate purpose in life.
"This may be the end of this chapter but I think the best is yet to come.. Thank you to everyone that has shown me so much kindness and support, I would not have made it this long without you. All my best... Sam."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
