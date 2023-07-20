'Absolute Shambles' - Ernie Els 'Worried' About PGA Tour/PIF Deal

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ernie Els is a veteran of the game, with the South African claiming 75 professional wins worldwide, as well as climbing to the World No.1 spot for nine weeks.

He has seen it all in the game and, with the recent news of a merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund, the 53-year-old is worried about the future of professional golf, specifically the position of PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, with Els telling Sports Illustrated that: "If this happened in my day, in my prime, there’s no way he’s around."

Tiger Woods, Monahan and Els during a 2019 Presidents Cup press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at The 151st Open Championship, an event he has won twice, Els added: “No way. And the board has to change. You do s**t like this. I’m sorry, it’s not right. Talk to us, tell us what you’re going to do, plan on negotiating.

"Don’t just go rogue as a member of the board and come back with a deal and think we’re all going to say yes. You’re affecting people’s lives. You’re affecting the professional game. It’s just so bad."

Earlier this month, Randall Stephenson, who was part of the ten-man board which is set to vote on the framework deal between the Tours and Saudi Arabia, resigned from his position due to “serious concerns” over the proposed deal, with Rory McIlroy claiming he would "retire" from the game if LIV Golf was the only Tour left to play on.

Els seems to share these sentiments, with the South African stating to Sports Illustrated: "I know Yasir, I know some of those Saudi guys, they love the game. But this (LIV) is circus golf. That’s not where I stand. Team golf doesn’t work. It works maybe in a two-month, three-month happy season. Get these guys together, get teams together and play around the world. But (then) play real golf.

"That’s what this thing is all about. That’s what I prided myself on. Like Tiger (Woods) and some of these guys. Playing that type of golf. Getting yourself into Majors and grinding."

Els during The 151st Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

His tirade about the PGA Tour leadership didn't stop there, with Els adding: "And for these guys (the PGA Tour leadership) to go out there and do what they did, just off the cuff, as a board member, do a deal, nobody knows.

"The Commissioner is supposed to be the guy running our Tour. These board members make a deal or a so-called deal and with no input from the players. It's absolute shambles. I’m worried."

Even LIV golfer, Laurie Canter, has revealed that it's "been embarrassing to be a professional golfer,” amongst the squabble between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Speaking to the Guardian, Canter added “I have had teaching pros say to me that they have been embarrassed by some of the conduct that has gone on. That is not what being a golfer is about."