5 Insider Tips on Ryder Cup Tickets
The best tips on how to get a ticket for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome
The ballot for daily general admission tickets for next year's Ryder Cup opened on September 12 and this is open until midnight on 16th of October. The event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is proving to be extremely popular, with fans from 122 countries having already applied for tickets, they will be like gold dust.
With every Ryder Cup having been a sell out to date, managing to secure a ticket for next year could prove to be very difficult. Head of Ticketing for the Ryder Cup, Paolo Agresti has some advice for fans looking to improve their chances of being in Rome.
1. Make sure everyone applies if going as a group
Don’t just let one family member or friend apply for tickets, the more who apply from the same group, the greater the chances of securing tickets. Four tickets can be purchased from those who are successful in the ballot.
2. Check each day's ticket availability
On the application page, there is an option to check the availability for each day of the Ryder Cup. Green is good, amber is limited while red is very low availability. In order to have the greatest chance, apply for tickets on green days.
3. Non tournament days can be just as good
There are also tickets for practice days leading up to the event. Of course, everyone wants tickets to competition days, however watching the players before the event starts can be just as exciting, with some more at ease before arguably the biggest event of their lives.
4. It isn’t first come first serve
The ballot winners are picked at random and even though the deadline is next week, there is still every chance you could secure tickets if you applied just now.
5. Premium hospitality options are available
Along with general admission tickets, there is premium hospitality options available for the event. These are more expensive, but they can be purchased now. Options include the “Garden” and “Vista” tickets. These tickets will give the spectator the greatest view of the Marco Simone Golf Club for one of sports greatest team events.
Ross Kilvington is a freelance writer from Scotland who has had his work published by acclaimed publications such as Nutmeg alongside popular online blogs including the Gentleman Ultra, North Section and Engrossed in Football. Ross holds a passionate interest in golf and tries to play as often as possible, although having two daughters under the age of four means his quest to break 80 will have to wait a little bit longer. He writes about golf in his spare time, most recently having an article published in the Golf Memories anthology Mind the Links, which was released in July with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer charities. With a handicap that floats between 13-14, highlights are few and far between on the golf course, with an eagle on the par 4 16th at Kinghorn one that stands out (it doesn’t matter that it was only 290 yards!).
