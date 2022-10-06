5 Insider Tips on Ryder Cup Tickets

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The ballot for daily general admission tickets for next year's Ryder Cup opened on September 12 and this is open until midnight on 16th of October. The event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is proving to be extremely popular, with fans from 122 countries having already applied for tickets, they will be like gold dust.

With every Ryder Cup having been a sell out to date, managing to secure a ticket for next year could prove to be very difficult. Head of Ticketing for the Ryder Cup, Paolo Agresti has some advice for fans looking to improve their chances of being in Rome.

1. Make sure everyone applies if going as a group

Don’t just let one family member or friend apply for tickets, the more who apply from the same group, the greater the chances of securing tickets. Four tickets can be purchased from those who are successful in the ballot.

2. Check each day's ticket availability

On the application page, there is an option to check the availability for each day of the Ryder Cup. Green is good, amber is limited while red is very low availability. In order to have the greatest chance, apply for tickets on green days.

3. Non tournament days can be just as good

There are also tickets for practice days leading up to the event. Of course, everyone wants tickets to competition days, however watching the players before the event starts can be just as exciting, with some more at ease before arguably the biggest event of their lives.

4. It isn’t first come first serve

The ballot winners are picked at random and even though the deadline is next week, there is still every chance you could secure tickets if you applied just now.

5. Premium hospitality options are available

Along with general admission tickets, there is premium hospitality options available for the event. These are more expensive, but they can be purchased now. Options include the “Garden” and “Vista” tickets. These tickets will give the spectator the greatest view of the Marco Simone Golf Club for one of sports greatest team events.