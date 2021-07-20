How well do you know the Rules? Test your Rules of Golf knowledge in this story and video presenting eight different Rules scenarios...

Quiz: Test Your Rules of Golf Knowledge

How well do you know the Rules of Golf? Here we present eight scenarios with multiple-choice answer options to test your Rules of Golf knowledge.

Can you get all eight right?

Watch the video here and find the answers at the end of the video or end of the article…



Question 1

Before playing for the teeing area on the 18th hole, Neil accidentally knocks his ball off the tee when taking a practice swing. What is the ruling?

A. There is no penalty, and the ball must be played as it lies.

B. There is no penalty, and the ball may be re-teed.

C. Neil gets one penalty stroke and must replace the ball.

Question 2

During a match, Neil uses a tee to probe into the ground next to his ball to check whether his club will strike a tree root during his stroke. What is the ruling?

A. There is no penalty.

B. Neil gets one penalty stroke.

C. Neil gets the general penalty (loss of hole).

Question 3

During a match, Neil notices some sand on his ball on the putting green so marks its position using his putter then lifts and cleans the ball before replacing it and making a stroke. What is the ruling?

A. Neil gets a one-stroke penalty.

B. Neil gets the general penalty (loss of hole).

C. There is no penalty.

Question 4

In stroke play, Neil is taking relief from a cart path and measures his relief area using his driver with the headcover still on before dropping his ball quite close to the path in the relief area and playing. What is the ruling?

A. Neil gets a one-stroke penalty.

B. Neil gets the general penalty (two strokes).

C. There is no penalty.

Question 5

Neil’s ball comes to rest against a large stick – a loose impediment – in the rough which he removes, but as he takes it away, his ball moves several inches. What is the ruling?

A. There is no penalty.

B. Neil gets one penalty stroke and must replace the ball.

C. Neil gets the one penalty stroke and must play the ball as it lies.

Question 6

Neil is taking a few practice swings close to his ball near the green in the general area of the course when he accidentally makes contact, causing the ball to move. What is the ruling?

A. There is no penalty and Neil must replace the ball.

B. Neil gets one penalty stroke and must replace the ball.

C. There is no penalty and the practice swing counts as a stroke.

Question 7

During a match, Neil’s ball lies in a penalty area. Before playing, Neil takes a few practice swings, grounding his club. What is the ruling?

A. There is no penalty.

B. Neil gets one penalty stroke.

C. Neil gets the general penalty (loss of hole).

Question 8

While retrieving a ball marker from his pocket, Neil accidentally drops his glove on to his ball at rest on the putting green, causing it to move. What is the ruling?

A. Neil gets one penalty stroke and must replace the ball.

B. Neil gets the general penalty (two strokes) and must replace the ball.

C. There is no penalty and Neil must replace the ball.

Answers

Question 1

B. There is no penalty, and the ball may be re-teed.

Under Rule 6.1, a player has started a hole only when he or she makes a stroke to begin the hole. As the practice swing was not a stroke, the ball was not yet in play.

Question 2

A. There is no penalty.

Under Rule 8.1a, without improving any of the conditions affecting the stroke, a player may probe the area around the ball with a tee or other object to see whether his or her club might strike a root, rock or obstruction below the surface of the ground.

Question 3

C. There is no penalty.

A ball on the putting green may always be lifted and cleaned (Rule 13.1b) and when marking and lifting a ball, the player must mark the spot, which means to either place a ball-marker right behind or right next to the ball, or hold a club on the ground right behind or right next to the ball – Rule 14.1a.

Question 4

C. There is no penalty.

Although the headcover is not part of the club-length and isn’t included in measuring the area, if it is clear that the ball is dropped within the one club-length area, there is no penalty.

Question 5

B. Neil gets one penalty stroke and must replace the ball.

Under Rule 15.1b, if a player causes his or her ball to move when removing a loose impediment in the general area of the course, the ball must be replaced on its original spot and the player gets one penalty stroke.

Question 6

B. Neil gets one penalty stroke and must replace the ball.

Under Rule 9.4, if the player causes their ball at rest to move in the general area, the player gets one penalty stroke and the ball must be replaced on its original spot (which if not known must be estimated).

Question 7

A. There is no penalty.

A player can ground the club lightly behind the ball, move loose impediments, take practice swings, and touch the ground or water in a penalty area – Rule 17.1.

Question 8

C. There is no penalty and Neil must replace the ball.

There is no penalty if the player accidentally moves their ball or ball marker on the putting green. The player must replace the ball or ball marker on its original spot (which if not known must be estimated) – Rule 13.1d.