Best Bank Holiday Golf Deals
We take a look at some of the best bank holiday golf deals right now.
By Sam Tremlett
A bank holiday is a god-send for us golfers. An extra day to get out onto the golf course is a blessing and perhaps more importantly, there are plenty of companies that offer bank holiday deals on golf products.
At Golf Monthly we test hundreds of products and produce thoughtful, in-depth analysis and reviews to make sure you know which products are the best. We think this puts us in a unique position too because we feel this also allows us to see what is good value and what isn’t.
Bearing both of these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best deals out there right now and look to introduce them to you.
We have listed the best bank holiday golf deals below – With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage
American Golf Bank Holiday Golf Deals
Calvin Klein Colour Block Polo
Have you been wearing the same golf polos for a while now? Well update your golfing attire with these Calvin Klein Colour Block Polos which come in a couple of different colours and also have innovative SmartTec fabric designed to keep you comfortable and cool. The UV30+ protection is another plus point.
Buy Now from American Golf for £24.95 (save £25)
Stuburt Urban Flow Spikeless Shoes
If you are in the market for a pair of golf shoes that work both on and off the golf course then look no further than these spikeless shoes from Stuburt. They are extremely comfortable and give traction when needed throughout the swing so no compromises are made in performance.
Buy Now from American Golf for £39.99 (save £10)
Ping Phaser Midlayer
With the colder months fast approaching a golf garment to keep you warm is imperative. Ping's Phaser Midlayer does just that whilst also not being too big and bulky to hinder the golf swing. It is also water -resistant and comes in a couple of different colours.
Buy Now from American Golf for £44.99 (save £20+)
Puma Golf Performance Polo
The simple pieces of clothing are often our favourites and the design of this Puma Golf Performance Polo could be your next piece of go-to golfing attire. Smart and comfortable, the dryCell technology keeps you dry and the UV-resistant finish also protects you from the sun.
Buy Now from American Golf for £29.99 (save £10+)
Golf Gear Direct Bank Holiday Golf Deals
Ping G400 Driver
It may be a slightly older driver in the Ping range but the G400 is still one of the best performing drivers out on the market today. As such you could save yourself hundreds of pounds compared to the brand new models currently on sale.
Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £269 (save £120)
Mizuno ST200 Fairway Wood
The generous Mizuno ST200 fairway wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face. That means this club will help you on off-centre strikes and bridge that gap nicely between the driver and your irons.
Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £199 (save £50)
Cleveland RTX-4 Wedge
The RTX-4 wedges found their way into lots of Tour players bags when they came out and given the looks, feel and performance on offer it is easy to see why. But this club suits a variety of handicaps too and given you can get one for less than £90, as far as bargains go that is right up there.
Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £89 (save £40)
TaylorMade TP Patina Juno Putter
Now is as good a time than any to upgrade the most important club in the bag, the putter. Some great deals can be found on stunning models such as this Juno design from TaylorMade's TP Patina Collection.
Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £209 (save £70)
Odyssey Stroke Lab Seven Putter
One of the most recognisable designs ever by Odyssey is the classic fang shape of the #7. Here they have updated that iconic shape with Stroke Lab technology and clearer sight lines to help you hole more putts.
Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £189 (save £50)
Online Golf Bank Holiday Golf Deals
Honma D1 Plus Golf Balls
Unless you are a Tour pro or go ball-hunting at golf courses, pretty much every single golfer needs to buy golf balls every now and again. Well here you can get Honma's D1 balls in a great deal which consists of 24 balls for £35.
Buy Now from Online Golf for £19.99 (2 packs for £35)
Volvik Vivid Soft Golf Balls
Volvik's premium golf ball, the Vivid Soft gives soft-feel around the greens without compromising on distance when you want to hit the driver. The new VU-X Urethane cover also offers exceptional durability.
Buy Now from Online Golf for £24.99 (save £10)
Puma Golf Grip Fusion Tech Shoes
Perhaps the most understated shoe Puma makes, the Fusion Tech shoes above are designed to bring high-street style to the golf course. We also liked the Fusion Foam and the lightweight durable microfibre synthetic leather which gives comfort and excellent waterproofing.
Buy Now from Online Golf for £29.99 (save £50+)
Benross Ladies Versailles Sweater
This beautiful sweater has a blend of high-quality Merino wool to ensure warm and long-lasting durability playing golf.
Buy Now from Online Golf for £9.99 (save £30)
Sam Tremlett is one of our Digital Writers and has been part of the team since February 2018 and writes for Golf Monthly and Rugby World brands.
