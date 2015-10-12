Martin Kaymer

Latest

Martin Kaymer heads field for European Open

Martin Kaymer heads field for European Open

Ryder Cup team members Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters will tee it up

12Next

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.