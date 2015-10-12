Martin Kaymer
Martin Kaymer heads field for European Open
Ryder Cup team members Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters will tee it up
2015 Portugal Masters preview
The tournament is traditionally low scoring and is without a repeat winner
By Roderick Easdale •
Open D’Italia: Karlberg wins as Kaymer falters
Rikard Karlberg came through a playoff against Martin Kaymer in Milan
By Fergus Bisset •
Open D’Italia: Who’ll walk tall in Milan?
South Africa's Hennie Otto is defending champion at the Golf Club Milano
By Fergus Bisset •
KLM Open: Who will be the Dutch Master?
Martin Kaymer and Tom Watson are on the start list at Kennemer G&CC
By Fergus Bisset •
Kaymer Time: The story of the 2010 USPGA
The story of Martin Kaymer's victory in the 2010 USPGA Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
Bernd Wiesberger wins Open de France
Austria's Bernd Wiesberger won the Alstom Open de France in Paris
By Fergus Bisset •
Graeme McDowell going for French hat-trick
McDowell is aiming for three in a row at the Alstom Open de France
By Fergus Bisset •
Big names at BMW International Open
Kaymer and Stenson head a strong field at Golfclub München Eichenried
By Fergus Bisset •
Martin Kaymer: Ready to defend
The German won the US Open title at Pinehurst last year
By Will Medlock •
Rory and Rickie headline at Irish Open
Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler will be star attractions at Royal County Down
By Fergus Bisset •
BMW PGA Championship preview
European Tour’s flagship event has attracted huge interest and a top-class field
By Roderick Easdale •
The Players Championship preview
The world's best will battle for the game's "unofficial fifth Major"
By Fergus Bisset •
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: day 3
Martin Kaymer is six shots clear going into the final round
By Roderick Easdale •
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: day 2
Martin Kaymer holds the halfway lead despite Rory McIlroy's first hole-in-one
By Roderick Easdale •
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: day 1
Three-time winner Martin Kaymer show his mastery of this course
By Roderick Easdale •
Abu Dhabi Championship betting guide
Look at who Golf Monthly think will perform well this week
By Tom Clarke •
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship preview
A high quality field will contest the 10th running of this event
By Roderick Easdale •
BMW International Open Preview
By Fergus Bisset •
Martin Kaymer wins US Open and The Players Championship in the same season
TaylorMade-adidas Golf Tour professional Martin Kaymer secures victory at the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst.
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
Martin Kaymer: 2014 US Open champion
We take a look at Martin Kaymer's final-round performance in the 114th US Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina
By Nick Bonfield •
Martin Kaymer wins US Open
Martin Kaymer capped off a fantastic week with a composed final round to stroll to victory in the 114th US Open at Pinehurst
By Tom Clarke •
Martin Kaymer in control of US Open
Martin Kaymer shot a 72 in tough third-round conditions at the US Open to take a five-shot lead into the final round
By Nick Bonfield •
Martin Kaymer leads after round 1 of US Open
Martin Kaymer produced a fine 65 to open up a three-shot lead after the first round of the 114th US Open at Pinehurst
By Nick Bonfield •
Martin Kaymer wins Players Championship
Martin Kaymer shot a final-round 71 to secure a nervy one-shot victory in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida
By Nick Bonfield •
Masters 2014: Martin Kaymer looking to start where he left off
Golf Monthly talks exclusively to Martin Kaymer ahead of the start of the 2014 Masters at Augusta National
By Nick Bonfield •
Martin Kaymer in good spirits ahead of BMW PGA
Martin Kaymer is feeling good and looking forward to catching up with his Ryder Cup team mates at this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
By Nick Bonfield •
Martin Kaymer wins Nedbank Challenge
Martin Kaymer of Germany finished two shots clear of home player Charl Schwartzel to win the Nedbank Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.
By Fergus Bisset •
Martin Kaymer wins WGC-HSBC Champions
Germany's Martin Kaymer produced a superb final round of 63 to win the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament at Sheshan International Golf Club in China by three shots from Freddie Jacobson of Sweden.
By Fergus Bisset •
Martin Kaymer wins Abu Dhabi Golf Championship
Martin Kaymer emphatically defended his title at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. The German finished eight shots clear of second placed Rory McIlroy and climbed to second on the Official World Golf Ranking.
By Fergus Bisset •