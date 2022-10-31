Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The XXIO 12 ladies irons from the premium Japanese brand’s line-up of products are aimed at mid to high handicappers with a slow to moderate swing speed to enhance distance and accuracy. I fit this category, so was very interested to find out what impact these irons would have on my game and how they compare with the best irons for women on the market.

First impression is always important and this a standout and classy looking iron, largely due to the abstract pattern at the top of the turquoise/blue shaft. The overall weight of this iron is really comfortable, thanks to XXIO’s dual technology, which combines an extremely lightweight shaft with a heavier clubhead.

Like all the clubs in the XX!O 12 range that includes a driver, hybrids and fairway woods, the main aim of these irons is to be able to increase swing speed and ball speed at the same time, but without the need to increase swing tempo. I can confirm that this is exactly what they allow you to do.

I don’t classify myself as a great iron player, I generally prefer using woods, but over 18 holes, the XXIO 12 provided me with so much confidence that I began to look forward to pulling an iron out of the bag.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

There are so many different components and technologies that contribute to this easy-to-swing and ultra-forgiving iron. Progressive variable face thickness and a tungsten-nickel weight in the toe optimises speed, stability and launch for each loft, while a thin Titanium face allows the entire face to flex for maximum ball speed. The hosel is shortened to lower the centre of gravity for improved Moment of Inertia, which in turn encourages a higher trajectory and straighter ball flight.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Without forcing my swing, I found that I was able to attack the ball positively, and I consistently felt great contact and stability at impact. Perhaps due to feeling in complete control and having the ability to strike clean shots, I found that accuracy and distance was notably good too.

From grip to toe, I cannot fault these irons. They have a luxury price tag, but in this case, you definitely get what you pay for.