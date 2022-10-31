XXIO 12 Ladies Irons
The XXIO 12 ladies irons are designed to enhance distance and carry, so did they live up to Alison Root's expectations?
These are a superb set of irons for mid to high handicap players with a slow to moderate swing speed. The power and accuracy that you can generate consistently with limited effort is really impressive. They are lovely looking irons and the luxurious price tag is worth every penny.
-
+
Effortless to swing
-
+
Can generate great clubhead speed for super strikes
-
+
Impressive accuracy and distance
-
-
Better players with a fast swing speed won't reap the benefits
The XXIO 12 ladies irons from the premium Japanese brand’s line-up of products are aimed at mid to high handicappers with a slow to moderate swing speed to enhance distance and accuracy. I fit this category, so was very interested to find out what impact these irons would have on my game and how they compare with the best irons for women on the market.
First impression is always important and this a standout and classy looking iron, largely due to the abstract pattern at the top of the turquoise/blue shaft. The overall weight of this iron is really comfortable, thanks to XXIO’s dual technology, which combines an extremely lightweight shaft with a heavier clubhead.
Like all the clubs in the XX!O 12 range that includes a driver, hybrids and fairway woods, the main aim of these irons is to be able to increase swing speed and ball speed at the same time, but without the need to increase swing tempo. I can confirm that this is exactly what they allow you to do.
I don’t classify myself as a great iron player, I generally prefer using woods, but over 18 holes, the XXIO 12 provided me with so much confidence that I began to look forward to pulling an iron out of the bag.
There are so many different components and technologies that contribute to this easy-to-swing and ultra-forgiving iron. Progressive variable face thickness and a tungsten-nickel weight in the toe optimises speed, stability and launch for each loft, while a thin Titanium face allows the entire face to flex for maximum ball speed. The hosel is shortened to lower the centre of gravity for improved Moment of Inertia, which in turn encourages a higher trajectory and straighter ball flight.
Without forcing my swing, I found that I was able to attack the ball positively, and I consistently felt great contact and stability at impact. Perhaps due to feeling in complete control and having the ability to strike clean shots, I found that accuracy and distance was notably good too.
From grip to toe, I cannot fault these irons. They have a luxury price tag, but in this case, you definitely get what you pay for.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
