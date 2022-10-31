Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The XXIO 12 ladies driver from the Japanese manufacturer of premium clubs is part of a set that includes irons, hybrids and fairway woods. The XXIO range is aimed at mid to high handicappers with a slow to moderate swing speed to enhance distance and accuracy.

I play off a handicap of 14, so I was most keen to find out the performance benefits from the significant number of components and technologies utilised in this driver, and if it produces the desired results to warrant its luxurious price tag as one of the best drivers for women.

It has a large oversized clubhead with a lovely navy-blue crown. I’m biased as blue is my favourite colour, but some women might find it too shiny, especially as it reflects in bright sunlight. I found the alignment aid on top of the crown to be really useful, as anything to instil confidence at set-up is always good.

The titanium clubface is packed with technology. It’s large and thin to improve COR (a measure of how efficiently the clubface transfers energy onto the golf ball) to increase ball speed and distance. This combines with XXIO’s variable Bulge and Roll, whereby the face is divided into six sections. This means that whether you strike it high, low, off the toe or heel, the face imparts spin that helps keep the ball on line for straighter drives and further carry. Like the XXIO 12 ladies irons, a heavier clubhead and a lightweight shaft work together to increase ball speed and swing speed at the same time for a multiplier effect to ultimately increase carry and distance.

It’s fair to say that all the technology incorporated into the XXIO 12 ladies driver does a fabulous job. I tested a 13.5-degree loft, although it is available in 11.5 and 12.5. My usual driver is 12 degree, so I was apprehensive beforehand, believing that it would be too lofted for me, but I was wrong.

I was really impressed and to be honest, taken aback, by the way the ball fired off the clubface with a penetrating flight for notable carry, distance and accuracy. It’s effortless to swing and encourages consistency, which is in part thanks to the clever weighting under the grip behind the hands. This helps to find the ideal spot at the top of your swing and makes the downswing more consistent.

All in all, this is a fantastic driver that will definitely boost the tee shots of the category of golfer that it is designed for, plus the sound of shots at impact is as good as the performance which justifies the price tag.