Lyle & Scott Ayr 1/4 Zip Merino Pullover Review

When you think of knitwear within golf, it’ll be difficult to top a brand like Lyle & Scott. The company has been making woollen garments for over 50 years now, supplying apparel to the legends of the game like Jack Nicklaus, Tony Jacklin and Greg Norman.

With this Ayr 1/4 Zip Merino Pullover, you can see why the brand has been worn by the greats of the game. The garment provides a superb amount of comfort with no restriction whatsoever with your swing.

Another plus point is that it keeps heat in well despite being made from lightweight Merino wool, making the pullover perfect for windy and cold conditions.

On top of that, it also features a grid construction on the front which I found to provide great breathability as well as style, ideal for on and off course activities.

The only real downside is the choice of colours, with only navy and grey being available. On top of that, it is a bit expensive, with the pullover definitely aimed towards the higher end of the market.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

How tall am I/what is my build?

5’ 8” and stocky build

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I am usually between a large and extra-large. However, one thing I did find is that if you are unsure as to which size to go for with the Lyle & Scott range, then go for the larger option (in my case extra-large), as it fits really well and doesn’t feel tight and restrictive.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The fit was very good. There was plenty of freedom of movement, plus the sleeves didn’t have much, if any, excess material, meaning you weren’t constantly pulling and adjusting them. Both the inner and outer linings had a superb feel, with its great looks and breathability producing a fantastic performance, especially in autumn and spring conditions.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Any extra details you notice?

One thing that I have noticed with Lyle & Scott is the simplicity of their range, with the pullover showcasing the effectiveness of their designs. I especially like the dark blue lining around the wrists and the bottom of the jumper, with the smart zipped neckline giving an open and relaxed look.

Can you wear it off the course?

The simple and smart looks mean you can 100% wear this off the course. Whether it is a social event or just popping down to the shops, the pullover is great for off course activities.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

I followed the washing instructions by sticking it on a 30° woollen wash. The pullover came out brilliantly, not requiring any ironing whatsoever.