In this Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 driver review, we test it out on the course over multiple rounds to see what golfers can expect from the looks and performance

Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 Driver Review

Yonex might be a brand best known for its graphite shafts, but in recent times it has made much more of an impact with its metalwoods.

New in 2021, the Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 driver is aimed at mid-to-high handicap golfers looking for superior distance and forgiveness.

Like the fairways, hybrids and irons, the driver has been created with the optimal shaft weight, kick point and torque in every flex to produce maximum distance, forgiveness and feel.

Putting technology to one side, it’s the colour that strikes you as soon the headcover comes off.

The metallic blue isn’t going to appeal so much to those who like a classic, black crown, yet it does have a way of helping you to focus on the ball at address, as do the two alignment arrows.

In fact, the blue ‘glow’ actually starts a few centimetres back on the crown as you look down, which – and whether this was the idea we’re not sure – actually frames the ball nicely.

The Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 driver uses In-Core Groove technology, which is designed to improve the flex of the face, crown and sole of the golf club, creating faster ball speeds across the face with lower spin rates.

Meanwhile, updated Octaforce technology in the driver removes weight from the crown and upper face of the driver, lowering the centre of gravity to promote a high, forgiving launch and maximum carry for golfers.

Yonex has also adopted a vertical polish, which means there are no grooves on the face. This process, Yonex says, improves accuracy be decreasing side spin.

We tested a 10.5° model, stiff flex, and were immediately struck by how easy it was to swing, which is sure to appeal to mid-to-high handicappers.

It may not have produced any noticeable distance gains over one or two other modern driver models on the day, yet that’s not to say it won’t for those golfers with moderate swing speeds.

What was noticeable was the forgiveness – those shots that didn’t come out of the centre of the clubface definitely held a better line, which more than suggests it will help less accurate drivers to find more fairways.

We were also impressed with how much feel and workability it offered – so don’t rule this model out if you’re hovering around the single figure mark.

With the Quick Adjust System, which allows the user to refine the loft angle from ±1.5° and club face angle through eight settings for the ideal launch trajectory, so there’s a lot to like about the Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 driver.