In this Wilson Staff D9 driver review, we take it out on the course to assess how it performs

Wilson Staff D9 Driver Review

Previously Wilson had focused on a lightweight construction with its D series drivers but with the D9, it has boosted the overall weight to 310g to try and appeal to a wider range of golfers – the D7 was 280g.

It comes with a ten gram sole weight as standard or the option of a super-light three gram weight meaning players can adjust and fine-tuning the moment of inertia and forgiveness on offer.

The design of the D9 driver comes from computer modelling software used to simulate hundreds of different clubhead variations to find the most effective design. This has resulted in the most technologically-advanced face Wilson has ever produced, dividing it into a series of fractural zones to deliver distance and performance.

The driver also features a three-layer composite crown which helps deal with vibration and reduce the weight of the club. This has helped to increase the sweetspot on the face to boost the club’s forgiveness.

Out on the golf course as an 18-handicapper with a medium swing speed, we did find it produced more launch than we were used to on well-struck drives. However, distance-wise it did come up slightly shorter than we were expecting and this may have been down to the extra spin created.

The impact noise was a pleasingly dull thud and the look at address was clean and unfussy. The sole is also understated but modern when it comes to appearance. There is no adjustable hosel meaning the interchangeable sole weights are the only way to play with the flight of your shots.

Overall, if you’re looking for forgiveness and control at a decent price point then the Wilson D9 driver is definitely worth trying this year but it may not be the longest. It’s arguably better suited to those golfers with below average swing speeds but should produce consistent results.