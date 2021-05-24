Original Penguin Pete’s Birdseye Crew Neck Sweater Review

This is a genuine, out-and-out classic. I find myself on the Original Penguin website an awful lot and, prior to trying this, this was always my first port of call. If anything this is even more suited to something away from the course which means you should get even more wear out of it.

The teal blue is very in at the moment but it is the detailing that really makes it stand out. There’s a rib knit navy/pink/green combo on the cuffs and collar and the ribbed hem means, while it isn’t figure hugging, it does fit just right.

The contrast works perfectly and you would expect the likes of Steve McQueen to be donning this in a cool 70s movie more than you would seeing someone holing a six-foot putt. It’s quite retro and it’s very Original Penguin, both of which are great things.

Otherwise there is a sophisticated surface texture brought about by the diamond weaving which produces a cool, speckled effect.

Size wise, again, it’s as you would hope for so the likelihood of having to buy it online and then return it is minimal.

We tested this on a hot day (for the UK in May) and it was perfect. The technology is a soft and breathable merino wool so it’s the perfect mid layer and would also be ideal underneath a waterproof or windproof top when the temperatures dip a bit.

One word of caution is that you will need to be careful when it comes to a bit of bobbling, given the intricate nature of how it’s been made.

The final piece in the jigsaw is the rubber Pete the Penguin stamp on your left chest which is really cool.