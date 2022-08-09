G/FORE Offset Multi Stripe Polo Shirt Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I make no secret of the fact that I really like what G/FORE brings to the golf apparel market. This premium brand is renowned for creating golf clothing with a difference, and this polo shirt is certainly that. Some might say that the ‘unique mismatched stripe pattern print’ that features on the front of the shirt (the stripe on the back is uniform) looks odds. Whilst it’ll definitely attract a few comments, I have to say I quite like it, but others may not want to attract attention.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, which was a perfect fit – neither too loose nor too fitted. G/FORE tends to get the perfect length on its polo shirts, too. If you want to wear it untucked – as many people will with a brand like G/FORE – it’s not overly long. You read that correctly – it is possible to look smart if wearing a polo shirt, such as this one, untucked!

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Like all G/FORE products the quality is superb. The soft feel is something to be enjoyed the moment you first pull it on. It looks great and given its lightweight and breathable properties, it feels great, too.

Any extra details you notice?

I really like the collar, which is structured in a way that is not too stiff. G/FORE excels where the small details are concerned. The buttons are soft to touch - the top three feature small G/FORE text on the side and the bottom one features the brand’s logo - its small things like this that it does so well, and offers a genuine point of difference to most other golf brands. The rubberised logo on the neck is also a nice.

(Image credit: Future)

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes, which is another appealing aspect about G/FORE clothing in general. It doesn’t scream ‘golfer’ when you’re out and about. In fact, very few people would even recognise it as a golf brand. Given that the logo on the neck is very subtle, it looks like an ordinary fashion polo shirt.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Manufacturer’s advice as follows: wash inside out. Machine wash warm. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Iron low. Do not dry clean. I’ve not found it necessary to use an iron. As with majority of G/FORE garments, they’re very easy care – just hang it up to dry and a few hours later it’s good to go.