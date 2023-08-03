Women's Scottish Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Freed Group Women's Scottish Open Live Stream 2023

Many of the world’s top players have gathered in Ayrshire to play this co-sanctioned tournament. The purse of $2,000,000 is the largest on the LET Tour outside of the Majors.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Women's Scottish Open Live Stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: August 3-6 Venue: Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire TV channel: Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

The Women’s Scottish Open was first played in 1986 and has been part of the Ladies European Tour since 2010. It became co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour in 2017. In its early years on tour it was a 54-hole event, but since 2017 it has been played over four rounds.

A high-quality field have assembled, with seven of the top 10-ranked golfers playing, and all of this season’s four Major winners. The most recent Major winner, last week’s Evian champion, Celine Bouitier, was runner-up here last year. She had been co-leader going into the final round. But Ayaka Furue – who had started the day five shots behind the leading pair and tied in ninth place – stormed to a course record 62 and victory.

This is the third consecutive year the event has been hosted by Dundonald Links, and the sixth time overall. The course is a 21st-century creation on the site of an old abandoned golf course. In 1911 former Open champion William Fernie had laid out Southern Gailes here. But in 1940 the land was requisitioned by the army, who did not move out until the 1960s. The site, long since unrecognisable as a former golf course, lay dormant for decades until 2003 when Kyle Phillips, the designer of Kingsbarns, was brought in to create a new course.

Wide fairways lead to what our reviewer, Andrew Wright, has described as “large putting surfaces with tiers and wicked slopes that are a handful if caught on the wrong level.” Last year the winning score was -21; the year before that it was -17.

If you are looking to watch a Women’s Scottish Open Live Stream, the article below will tell you how to view the action.

Watch Women's Scottish Open Live Stream In The US

All times ET

Thursday, August 3: 9am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 4: 9am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 5: 8am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, August 6: 8am-12pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Women's Scottish Open. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

Women's Scottish Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

Watch Women's Scottish Open Live Stream In The UK

All times BST

Thursday, August 3: 2pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, August 3: 2pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, August 4: 1pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, August 5: 1pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Watch Women's Scottish Open Live Stream In Australia

All times AEST

Thursday, August 3: 11pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, August 4: 11pm-3am, Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, August 5: 10.30pm-2.30pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 6: 10.30pm-2.30pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you catch the action from Scotland here, it also has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.

Women's Scottish Open tee times & groups for Round 1

Selected groups and tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):

11.21pm(Wed)/2.21am/7.21am/4.21pm Esther Henseleit, Lilia Vu, Ana Pelaez Trivino

Esther Henseleit, Lilia Vu, Ana Pelaez Trivino 11.32pm(Wed)/2.32am/7.32am/4.32pm In Gee Chun, Allisen Corpuz, Ashleigh Buhai

In Gee Chun, Allisen Corpuz, Ashleigh Buhai 12.38am/3.38am/8.38am/5.38pm Lauren Coughlin, Hyo-Joo Kim, Emma Grechi

Lauren Coughlin, Hyo-Joo Kim, Emma Grechi 12.49am/3.49am/8.49am/5.49pm Xi Yu Lin, Madelene Sagstrom, Alice Hewson

Xi Yu Lin, Madelene Sagstrom, Alice Hewson 1am/4am/9am/6pm Celine Borge, Ruoning Yin, Elin Arvidsson

Celine Borge, Ruoning Yin, Elin Arvidsson 4.31am/7.31am/12.31pm/9.31pm Charley Hull, Celine Boutier, Alison Lee

Charley Hull, Celine Boutier, Alison Lee 4.42am/7.42am/12.42am/9.42pm Nasa Hataoka, Linn Grant, Minjee Lee

Nasa Hataoka, Linn Grant, Minjee Lee 4.53am/7.53am/12.53pm/9.53pm Gemma Dryburg, Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue

