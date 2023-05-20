Wild US Open Qualifying Memo Sends Social Media Into Frenzy
A memo sent out prior to final qualifying for the US Open has caused quite a reaction on social media
The US Open is the biggest men's golf tournament in the United States, with thousands and thousands of golfers looking to qualify for their national open and be part of a tournament which has seen legends of the game participate and win.
It's obviously memorable for those competing but, in a tweet sent out @acaseofthegolf1, it appears that final qualifying at Hillcrest CC in Los Angeles has caused quite a big talking point, with players forced to pay $100 for a practice round and, bizarrely, they aren't allowed to use, or even bring, their own caddie for that round, with players only allowed to use a forecaddie, a caddie from the club.
Hate to ruin the feel good Sat we have going butttttttI’ve never heard this. Final qualifying for the US Open at Hillcrest CC And you have to hire one of their forecaddies for the practice round and…PLAYERS CANT BRING THEIR OWN CADDIES TO THE PRACTICE ROUND. What? pic.twitter.com/RJ6YR2T932May 20, 2023
The tweet, which you can read above, was captioned: "Hate to ruin the feel good Sat we have going buttttttt I’ve never heard this. Final qualifying for the US Open at Hillcrest CC And you have to hire one of their forecaddies for the practice round and…PLAYERS CANT BRING THEIR OWN CADDIES TO THE PRACTICE ROUND. What?"
In the bullet points, it is stated that only the top 90 players can, in fact, schedule a practice round and, when paying, they must use cash. Also, along with the inability to use their own caddies, players are expected to tip the group's caddie around $40 - $60 for their work.
As mentioned, players can't bring their own caddies to the practice round, nor are they allowed their own spectators and, in the last point of the memo, it reads: "Players will have access to complimentary F&B items in Crestview (the on-course comfort station) but will not have access to other dining options at the club during practice rounds."
The tweet caused some reaction from users, with Asian Tour winner, Berry Henson, responding: "Every sectional qualifier I have played, the course has been so accommodating and go out of their way to make you feel prepared and comfortable. In Ohio I’ve had free housing and yardage books before. This doesn’t look good IMO @USGA."
He wasn't the only one; another user wrote "potentially $240 plus fee for a forecaddie is a nice little earner," whilst another stated "why even agree to hold it if you are going to be douchy about it".
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Sergio Garcia One Of LIV Golf Players Set For US Open Qualifying
The Spaniard will attempt to qualify for the 2023 US Open to ensure he doesn't set an unwanted record
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Did Bryson DeChambeau Aim A Ryder Cup Dig At The PGA Of America?
The American was spotted taking shelter under the iconic Ryder Cup logo on Friday at the PGA Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published