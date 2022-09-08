WATCH: Rory McIlroy Laughs Off Near Air-Shot At BMW PGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy looked down and laughed after he barely moved his golf ball in the thick, wet rough at Wentworth on day one of the BMW PGA Championship.

The four-time Major champion, and 2014 BMW PGA winner, found the thick stuff on the par-4 8th hole with just under 130 yards to the green, with the shot made tougher after the heavens had opened. He opted to take the shot on over the water but the result was shocking, and brought him to laughter.

He took an almighty swipe at the ball and it barely moved a couple of feet, although he recovered well to find the green with his third shot and go on to post a bogey.

McIlroy started his BMW PGA Championship quest in solid form, playing his front nine at Wentworth in one-under-par.

The Northern Irishman has won the Race to Dubai three times, as well as the FedEx Cup three times too, and is hoping to become the first golfer to win both in the same year. He currently leads the points list with just over two months left of the season.

"No one has won the FedExCup and Race to Dubai in the same year, so that's something that I'm trying to go for," he said this week. "I've been close before. Haven't quite gotten over the line, so that's something that I want to do. I last won The Race to Dubai back in 2015. I haven't played as much in Europe as I did before that. But I'm No. 1 in the points list. I have a good chance so I want to try to make the most of it."