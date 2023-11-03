Tiger Woods Explains His Viral 'No Divots' Video With Scheffler

We've all seen the video by now, as Scottie Scheffler is left bewildered by Tiger Woods striping the ball on the driving range without taking a divot.

The 2022 Masters champion looks dumbfounded when watching Woods hitting his irons on the range with hardly a blade of grass put out of place.

"When I'm flushing it I don't take divots," said Woods in the video, with Scheffler still scratching his head at how that was possible.

Now, Woods has further explained his 'no divot' policy, saying that a dominant draw swing earlier in his career meant that it was actually hard for him to take a divot, especially with longer irons.

The 15-time Major champion must be a greenkeeper's dream as he says he could stand there and stripe balls all day and hardly make a mark on the driving range.

Woods was asked about that Scheffler video on TaylorMade's social media channels and explained all.

"Early in my career I was very zeroed, I was very wide on the backswing and wide on the through swing so it was actually hard for me to take a divot when I was hitting it really well, just because I was zeroed," said Woods in the TaylorMade video.

"At that time, the early 2000s, mid-2000s, even in the late 90s, my natural shot was a draw, so obviously with the draw you're not going to be swinging it that steep, so yes I didn't take a lot of divots.

A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf) A photo posted by on

"I would stand there and hit golf balls for the entire day and you really couldn't see where I was hitting golf balls at, especially with the long irons.

"It'd be totally different if I'm hitting punch cuts, then you're going to see divots."

Some people think Woods is bending the truth somewhat in his interactions with Scheffler and winding him up with his 'no divot' statements.

Barstool's Dan Rapaport posted on X saying he thought Woods was playing with Scheffler, while veteran PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley also found it hard to swallow.

I caddied for VJ for a while. You could bury a Volkswagen in his range divots EVERY SINGLE TIME no matter the turf conditions. And ! yes he played cuts and cutters play steeper than peeps that hit draws but I have never seen what I call great iron player not move turf when…November 3, 2023 See more

Henley, falling on the side of Woods possibly exaggerating, insists: "I have never seen what I call great iron player not move turf when hitting."

And we could see even more of Woods soon as he's reportedly stepping up his practice as he prepares to make his latest comeback from ankle surgery.

There's still an open spot in the field for his own event, the Hero World Challenge, at the end of November - which Woods could fill himself to make another incredible return to competitive golf.