Sam Snead’s Historic Masters-Winning Trophy Goes Up For Auction
The trophy up for sale is engraved 'Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Sam Snead 1949, 282'
Golf fans, well those with exceptionally deep pockets, have a unique chance to own a piece of Masters history, after Sam Snead’s 1949 winning trophy was put up for auction.
The 1949 Masters was the first of three titles at Augusta National for Snead and was the very first time that a Green Jacket was awarded to the champion. Snead, who passed away in 2002 having won 82 PGA Tour events between 1936 and 1965, triumphed by three shots thanks to back-to-back 67s on the weekend.
Now fans could potentially buy the trophy at Golden Age auctions, that's if they have as much as $1million given a blank/unassigned Masters Trophy was still sold for over $500,000 at auction in 2021.
Unlike the other Major championships, replicas of Masters trophies are not produced. This sterling silver on wood base “clubhouse” trophy measures 13.5″ wide by 6.5″ tall and weighs 20 lbs.
The front of the trophy is engraved: “Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Sam Snead 1949, 282" and includes a letter of provenance from Sam Snead's son, Jack Snead.
According to Golden Age, the item is expected to command $1 million plus in the very near future, if not immediately...
Known as 'Slammin' Sam', Snead was credited with 135 worldwide wins, including three Masters, three PGA Championships and one Open Championship. He also won US Tour events in six different decades and his record tally of 82 PGA Tour wins is shared with Tiger Woods.
Snead is remembered for having one of the sweetest swings in history. It helped him to several records, including eight wins at the Greater Greensboro Open, now the Wyndham Championship. His final victory came at the age of 52 years, 10 months and eight days, making him the oldest winner in US Tour history. Along with that record, Snead is also the oldest player to make a cut, doing so at the 1979 Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic, when he was 67 years, two months and 21 days.
