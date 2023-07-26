Pros Question New St Andrews College Golf Tournament

The St Andrews Links Collegiate will take place at the Home of Golf in October, but it won't feature UK universities

The 18th hole at St Andrews with The R&A clubhouse in the background and Swilcan Bridge in the foreground
The Old Course will hold the final day's play in the St Andrews Links Collegiate
Pros Lee Westwood and Richie Ramsay have questioned why a new college tournament being hosted at St Andrews in Scotland won't feature any UK universities.

The St Andrews Links Collegiate will be held at the Home of Golf between 23 and 25 October, with men’s and women’s teams from US-based Georgetown University, the University of North Carolina, the University of Notre Dame and Vanderbilt University competing. 

However, given the host nation, Scottish DP World Tour pro Richie Ramsay and LIV Golf player Lee Westwood have queried why the tournament, which will be televised in the US on Peacock and The Golf Channel and Sky Sports in the UK, will be played exclusively among US universities. 

Ramsey responded to the official Twitter announcement from St Andrews Links, asking: "So u putting on a college event but don’t invite a UK university ??????????? Please explain this." Later, Westwood wrote: “Is there a reason that a UK university hasn’t been invited?” 

The Jubilee Course will host the opening two days of the event with a stroke play format, before a final day of match play takes place at The Old Course.

The tournament is a result of a partnership between St Andrews Links Trust and NBC Sports. Tom Knapp, NBC Sports Executive VP Golf, explained how the event will improve its coverage of college golf. He said: “We are honored and proud to partner with St Andrews Links Trust on this new collegiate invitational at the Home of Golf. The St Andrews Links Collegiate elevates and enhances our already impactful college golf platform.”

St Andrews Links Trust CEO Neil Coulson is enthusiastic about the partnership too. He said: “We are delighted to partner with NBC Sports to bring the first collegiate event to the Home of Golf, creating a new invitational which will see some of the game’s brightest young stars from four distinguished institutions compete in the birthplace of the game.”

For those who are invited, the courses are sure to offer a stern test. The Jubilee Course is considered by many the most challenging at St Andrews, and features fast, undulating greens, pot bunkers and dunes.

Meanwhile, The Old Course needs little introduction and hosted the historic 150th Open in 2022, which was won by Cameron Smith. It is known for its many bunkers and other potential pitfalls including the Valley of Sin. The Old Course will also hold the 49th Walker Cup in September.

Latest