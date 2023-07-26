Pros Question New St Andrews College Golf Tournament
The St Andrews Links Collegiate will take place at the Home of Golf in October, but it won't feature UK universities
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Pros Lee Westwood and Richie Ramsay have questioned why a new college tournament being hosted at St Andrews in Scotland won't feature any UK universities.
The St Andrews Links Collegiate will be held at the Home of Golf between 23 and 25 October, with men’s and women’s teams from US-based Georgetown University, the University of North Carolina, the University of Notre Dame and Vanderbilt University competing.
However, given the host nation, Scottish DP World Tour pro Richie Ramsay and LIV Golf player Lee Westwood have queried why the tournament, which will be televised in the US on Peacock and The Golf Channel and Sky Sports in the UK, will be played exclusively among US universities.
Ramsey responded to the official Twitter announcement from St Andrews Links, asking: "So u putting on a college event but don’t invite a UK university ??????????? Please explain this." Later, Westwood wrote: “Is there a reason that a UK university hasn’t been invited?”
So u putting on a college event but don’t invite a UK university ??????????? Please explain this https://t.co/iy4i6YQF1kJuly 26, 2023
Is there a reason that a UK university hasn’t been invited?July 26, 2023
The Jubilee Course will host the opening two days of the event with a stroke play format, before a final day of match play takes place at The Old Course.
The tournament is a result of a partnership between St Andrews Links Trust and NBC Sports. Tom Knapp, NBC Sports Executive VP Golf, explained how the event will improve its coverage of college golf. He said: “We are honored and proud to partner with St Andrews Links Trust on this new collegiate invitational at the Home of Golf. The St Andrews Links Collegiate elevates and enhances our already impactful college golf platform.”
St Andrews Links Trust CEO Neil Coulson is enthusiastic about the partnership too. He said: “We are delighted to partner with NBC Sports to bring the first collegiate event to the Home of Golf, creating a new invitational which will see some of the game’s brightest young stars from four distinguished institutions compete in the birthplace of the game.”
For those who are invited, the courses are sure to offer a stern test. The Jubilee Course is considered by many the most challenging at St Andrews, and features fast, undulating greens, pot bunkers and dunes.
Meanwhile, The Old Course needs little introduction and hosted the historic 150th Open in 2022, which was won by Cameron Smith. It is known for its many bunkers and other potential pitfalls including the Valley of Sin. The Old Course will also hold the 49th Walker Cup in September.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'I Honestly Have A Feeling That He Will Win The Masters' - Westwood Backing McIlroy To Win Fifth Major
Lee Westwood says Rory McIlroy has not reached his peak yet, and backs him to walk away with another Major soon - possibly at Augusta next April
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Brad Faxon Says Justin Thomas Not Currently In Ryder Cup Reckoning
Brad Faxon says Justin Thomas has a month to convince Zach Johnson he's turning his form around otherwise he'll miss the Ryder Cup
By Paul Higham • Published