Portland Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Andrea Lee defends her title as some of the world's best players head to Oregon for the Portland Classic
The LPGA Tour reaches Oregon for the Portland Classic.
Last year, Andrea Lee won her maiden LPGA Tour title after beating Daniela Darquea by one shot, and she returns hoping for a repeat performance.
She certainly heads into the tournament in good form, having tied for ninth in the recent AIG Women's Open. Then, she secured automatic qualification for the US Solheim Cup team with a T13 at the CPKC Women's Open. She will be keen to showcase her abilities to captain and 2017 Portland Classic champion Stacy Lewis, who is also in the field, here.
If Lee is to retain the title, though, she will have to overcome the challenges of many of the world's best players, including Lilia Vu, who recently moved to the top of the world rankings following her second Major win of the year in the AIG Women's Open.
Right behind Vu in the rankings is Nelly Korda, and she's going in search of her first victory on the LPGA Tour since the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship. Others in the world's top 10 competing include KPMG Women's PGA Champion Ruoning Yin and two-time Major winner Lydia Ko.
Ko will be desperate to find some form after a barren run that included missing the cut at the AIG Women's Open. She also carded her worst ever round on the LPGA Tour of 82 in the CPKC Women's Open as her slump continues.
Hyo-Joo Kim, US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Charley Hull, who finished runner-up to Vu at Walton Heath, and two-time Portland Classic winner Brooke Henderson complete the names in the world's top 10.
There are more former winners of the tournament participating, too, including 2020 champion Georgia Hall, the victor the year before her, Hannah Green, and Marina Alex, who won in 2018.
Like Ko, Lexi Thompson is another high-profile player struggling for form of late, and she will be hoping the tournament marks her return to her best with the Solheim Cup now just a few weeks away and the 28-year-old set to make her sixth appearance in it.
Meanwhile, others who will fancy their chances of victory include former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, 2022 AIG Women's Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, Swedish star Linn Grant and Megan Khang, who won her first LPGA Tour title in the CPKC Women's Open.
Players will compete for a purse of $1.5m, with the winner set to receive $225,000. Below is the compete prize money breakdown and field for the Portland Classic.
Portland Classic Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$225,000
|2nd
|$139,572
|3rd
|$101,250
|4th
|$78,325
|5th
|$63,043
|6th
|$51,580
|7th
|$43,175
|8th
|$37,826
|9th
|$34,005
|10th
|$30,948
|11th
|$28,655
|12th
|$26,744
|13th
|$25,064
|14th
|$23,536
|15th
|$22,160
|16th
|$20,937
|17th
|$19,868
|18th
|$18,951
|19th
|$18,187
|20th
|$17,575
|21st
|$16,964
|22nd
|$16,352
|23rd
|$15,742
|24th
|$15,130
|25th
|$14,596
|26th
|$14,061
|27th
|$13,525
|28th
|$12,990
|29th
|$12,456
|30th
|$11,997
|31st
|$11,539
|32nd
|$11,080
|33rd
|$10,622
|34th
|$10,163
|35th
|$9,782
|36th
|$9,399
|37th
|$9,017
|38th
|$8,635
|39th
|$8,252
|40th
|$7,947
|41st
|$7,642
|42nd
|$7,337
|43rd
|$7,030
|44th
|$6,725
|45th
|$6,495
|46th
|$6,266
|47th
|$6,037
|48th
|$5,807
|49th
|$5,578
|50th
|$5,348
|51st
|$5,197
|52nd
|$5,043
|53rd
|$4,890
|54th
|$4,738
|55th
|$4,585
|56th
|$4,431
|57th
|$4,280
|58th
|$4,126
|59th
|$3,974
|60th
|$3,821
|61st
|$3,745
|62nd
|$3,668
|63rd
|$3,592
|64th
|$3,515
|65th
|$3,438
|66th
|$3,362
|67th
|$3,287
|68th
|$3,209
|69th
|$3,133
|70th
|$3,057
Portland Classic Field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Dottie Ardina
- Angela Arora
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Vanessa Borovilos
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Jennifer Chang
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Karen Chung
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Gianna Clemente
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Katie Cranston
- Paula Creamer
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Celine Herbin
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Chiara Horder
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Lauren Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Yeji Kwon
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Amelia Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- YanJun Liu
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Sarah-Eve Rheaume
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Brooke Rivers
- Pauline Roussin
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jennifer Song
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ellie Szeryk
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Kelly Tan
- Sonja Tang
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Brigitte Thibault
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Torres
- Mariajo Uribe
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Lauren Zaretsky
- Rose Zhang
- Weiwei Zhang
Where Is The Portland Classic?
The tournament is being held at the Macan Course at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon. The parkland course features mature Cypress trees and intricate green complexes.
What Is The Payout For The Portland Classic?
The purse for the Portland Classic is $1.5m, an identical sum to the 2022 tournament. Of that, the winner will bank $225,000 while the runner-up will take home $139,572.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
