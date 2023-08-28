Portland Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The LPGA Tour reaches Oregon for the Portland Classic.

Last year, Andrea Lee won her maiden LPGA Tour title after beating Daniela Darquea by one shot, and she returns hoping for a repeat performance.

She certainly heads into the tournament in good form, having tied for ninth in the recent AIG Women's Open. Then, she secured automatic qualification for the US Solheim Cup team with a T13 at the CPKC Women's Open. She will be keen to showcase her abilities to captain and 2017 Portland Classic champion Stacy Lewis, who is also in the field, here.

If Lee is to retain the title, though, she will have to overcome the challenges of many of the world's best players, including Lilia Vu, who recently moved to the top of the world rankings following her second Major win of the year in the AIG Women's Open.

Right behind Vu in the rankings is Nelly Korda, and she's going in search of her first victory on the LPGA Tour since the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship. Others in the world's top 10 competing include KPMG Women's PGA Champion Ruoning Yin and two-time Major winner Lydia Ko.

Ko will be desperate to find some form after a barren run that included missing the cut at the AIG Women's Open. She also carded her worst ever round on the LPGA Tour of 82 in the CPKC Women's Open as her slump continues.

Hyo-Joo Kim, US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Charley Hull, who finished runner-up to Vu at Walton Heath, and two-time Portland Classic winner Brooke Henderson complete the names in the world's top 10.

There are more former winners of the tournament participating, too, including 2020 champion Georgia Hall, the victor the year before her, Hannah Green, and Marina Alex, who won in 2018.

Like Ko, Lexi Thompson is another high-profile player struggling for form of late, and she will be hoping the tournament marks her return to her best with the Solheim Cup now just a few weeks away and the 28-year-old set to make her sixth appearance in it.

Meanwhile, others who will fancy their chances of victory include former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, 2022 AIG Women's Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, Swedish star Linn Grant and Megan Khang, who won her first LPGA Tour title in the CPKC Women's Open.

Players will compete for a purse of $1.5m, with the winner set to receive $225,000. Below is the compete prize money breakdown and field for the Portland Classic.

Portland Classic Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $225,000 2nd $139,572 3rd $101,250 4th $78,325 5th $63,043 6th $51,580 7th $43,175 8th $37,826 9th $34,005 10th $30,948 11th $28,655 12th $26,744 13th $25,064 14th $23,536 15th $22,160 16th $20,937 17th $19,868 18th $18,951 19th $18,187 20th $17,575 21st $16,964 22nd $16,352 23rd $15,742 24th $15,130 25th $14,596 26th $14,061 27th $13,525 28th $12,990 29th $12,456 30th $11,997 31st $11,539 32nd $11,080 33rd $10,622 34th $10,163 35th $9,782 36th $9,399 37th $9,017 38th $8,635 39th $8,252 40th $7,947 41st $7,642 42nd $7,337 43rd $7,030 44th $6,725 45th $6,495 46th $6,266 47th $6,037 48th $5,807 49th $5,578 50th $5,348 51st $5,197 52nd $5,043 53rd $4,890 54th $4,738 55th $4,585 56th $4,431 57th $4,280 58th $4,126 59th $3,974 60th $3,821 61st $3,745 62nd $3,668 63rd $3,592 64th $3,515 65th $3,438 66th $3,362 67th $3,287 68th $3,209 69th $3,133 70th $3,057

Portland Classic Field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Dottie Ardina

Angela Arora

Ana Belac

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Vanessa Borovilos

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Jennifer Chang

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Gianna Clemente

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Katie Cranston

Paula Creamer

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Celine Herbin

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Chiara Horder

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Lauren Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Christina Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Yeji Kwon

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Amelia Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

YanJun Liu

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Ruixin Liu

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Sarah-Eve Rheaume

Kiira Riihijarvi

Brooke Rivers

Pauline Roussin

Gabriela Ruffels

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jennifer Song

Mariah Stackhouse

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Ellie Szeryk

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Kelly Tan

Sonja Tang

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Brigitte Thibault

Lexi Thompson

Maria Torres

Mariajo Uribe

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Lauren Zaretsky

Rose Zhang

Weiwei Zhang

Where Is The Portland Classic? The tournament is being held at the Macan Course at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon. The parkland course features mature Cypress trees and intricate green complexes.