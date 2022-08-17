New Study Reveals UK Golf Participation Figures For 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Golf’s popularity remains in a strong position compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new study into participation figures.

The latest quarterly report by Sports Marketing Surveys (SMS) shows the number of rounds played in Great Britain in Q2 is up 19% compared to the same period in 2019, highlighting that newcomers are still engaged.

It is worth noting that that figure is down 9% compared to Q2 data from 2021, but thanks to a strong Q1, rounds played in Great Britain are up 24% in 2022 compared to the first half of last year.

In addition, rounds played in April and May were the highest they have been in the last five years, excluding 2021. Regionally, the North was once again the top performer, with Q2 data down just 1% year-on-year and up 51% compared to 2019.

Here's a full breakdown of the rounds played from 2018 to 2022:



(Image credit: Sports Marketing Surveys)

To temper expectations going forward, it is expected the cost of living crisis will have a negative impact on the golf industry for the remainder of the year and beyond.

"We do expect growth against 2021 to continue to slow in the second half of the year," cautioned Richard Payne, director of SMS. "Q2 2021 was an exceptional time, with the release from lockdown but still widespread working from home.

"We also expect the cost of living crisis to have an effect on leisure spend, in golf and other sports. This is likely to affect visitor rounds and equipment sales first, with many having already paid memberships for the rest of 2022, but there will undoubtedly be pressure on renewals in the coming months.

"So, whether rounds played can remain above 2019 is, in our view, one of the key metrics to look out for over the next six months and into 2023."