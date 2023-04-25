Luke Donald 'Sure' Brother Who Caddies In LIV Golf Will Be At Ryder Cup
The Team Europe captain plans a role for his brother despite his association with LIV Golf
The question as to whether LIV Golf players will be present in this year’s Ryder Cup remains unanswered and, even at the circuit's most recent event, in Adelaide, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson expressed their desire to represent Team USA despite uncertainty over their selection chances.
It’s not much different with Team Europe. While the DP World Tour recently won its legal battle against LIV Golf, CEO Keith Pelley didn’t rule out the chance of some of its players making the team, although he did admit it would be “more difficult” for them. There appears to be no such uncertainty for one LIV Golf participant, though – Team Europe captain Luke Donald’s brother, Christian, who caddies for Brendan Steele on the circuit.
In an interview with Golfweek (opens in new tab), the former World No.1 said he would like to find a role on his support staff for his older brother during this year’s tournament at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He said: “I hope so. We haven’t had a formal discussion but he was my buggy [cart] driver the last two times I served as vice captain. There are different roles as a captain, but yeah, I think he’ll be there in some sort of role.”
Christian was already Steele’s caddie when the three-time PGA Tour winner signed for LIV Golf for the 2023 season, and the 45-year-old admitted he had no problem with his older brother making the switch. He said: “No feelings, really. For someone who is 51 and has two kids under four, it’s a great opportunity for him. He’s going to know his schedule, he’s going to have guaranteed money, he’s going to travel less and be around his family. In terms of that, it’s a bonus. You go where your player goes.”
So far, Donald has been non-committal on the chances of LIV Golf players making his team. However, before February’s Honda Classic, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of them appearing. He said: “All I can do is stay in the present moment and deal with whatever happens in front of me. I’m not looking ahead too much. Right now I’m concentrating more on the guys making points week in, week out. The guys on LIV… I’ll certainly keep an eye on those, too. My focus is on those guys committed to trying to make the team.”
While the legal action that went against LIV Golf players apparently weakened their chances of appearing, it is unclear whether Donald’s stance has changed with that outcome. However, given his certainty his brother will fulfill a role, an association with LIV doesn't appear to be enough to sway his thinking.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
