Ludvig Aberg A ‘No Brainer’ For Wildcard Pick - PGA Tour Pro
One PGA Tour pro thinks Ludvig Aberg is a "no brainer" for Luke Donald's Ryder Cup team after another impressive outing by the young Swede
Ludvig Aberg is a "no brainer" of a pick for Luke Donald to make for his European Ryder Cup team, according to PGA Tour pro Byeong-hun An.
An posted exactly that on social media shortly after the young Swede had shot 64 in the first round of the Omega European Masters when playing alongside Donald's vice-captains Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts.
Aberg's latest fine round comes after a T4 finish in Prague last week while also in the spotlight and being watched by Donald and his backroom team.
The 23-year-old has had a stellar rise, becoming World No.1 amateur then in May claiming his second successive Ben Hogan Award as the top college golfer - something only previously achieved by Jon Rahm in 2015 and 2016.
Later that month, Aberg secured his PGA Tour card after claiming the top spot on the PGA Tour University rankings.
It didn’t take him long to create a stir after turning pro, either, stringing several good performances together and picking up a T4 in July’s John Deere Classic before matching that last week at the D+D Real Czech Masters.
Aberg described his first round in Switzerland as "pretty solid tee to green" after making another fast start.
Aberg for Ryder cup is a no brainerAugust 31, 2023
"Overall very happy with the way I played and got off to a pretty hot start," said Aberg after making birdies on five of his first six holes.
"It was cold, but not as cold as I was expecting (this morning). The last couple of days it has been cooler, so it wasn’t too bad."
As well as what seems to be an unshakeable confidence and ability to handle any type of pressure, Aberg's big strength has been off the tee.
He hits it long and straight and has now wowed on both sides of the Atlantic by launching some accurate bombs with his driver in PGA Tour and DP World Tour events.
Strokes gained off-the-tee leaders on the PGA Tour since Ludvig Aberg's pro debut at the Canadian Open (minimum 20 rounds):1. Aberg2. McIlroy3. SchefflerAugust 31, 2023
And it's not just anecdotal evidence from watching Aberg's highlight reel either, as stats guru Justin Ray pointed out with a startling fact about the Swede's driving prowess.
Leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee ahead of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler takes some doing, even with a relatively small sample size.
It just shows what a huge star of the future Aberg could be, and what a joker up Donald's sleeve he could yet be at the Ryder Cup in Rome.
