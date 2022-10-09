LIV Pro Questions DP World Tour And PGA Tour Of Australia Alliance

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At the beginning of 2022, the DP World Tour strengthened links with the PGA Tour of Australia by jointly announcing an extension of their Strategic Alliance which first came about in 2017.

However, with the Alliance extended until 2026, and the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship returning to Brisbane’s Royal Queensland Golf Club as part of the DP World Tour in late 2022, one professional has pointed out a flaw in the scheduling, with Travis Smyth taking to Twitter to voice his disdain of the decision.

What was Smyth annoyed about? Well, on the same day as the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, there is also the Joburg Open, which gets underway on the 24th November, while the ISPS Handa Australian Open clashes with the Investec South African Open Championship on the 1st - 4th December.

The alliance is designed to create important pathways to global Golf Tours through additional opportunities that strengthen current pathways, such as two additional Tour Cards and a range of other additional exemptions on the DP World Tour, as well as guaranteeing an increase in prize money across a range of tournaments.

Smyth plies his trade on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour, but has also featured in a handful of LIV Golf events (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the overlapping of events has caused professionals on the circuit to react, with Smyth tweeting: "Look how good the Alliance between @PGAofAustralia & @DPWorldTour!!! they love each other so much that they make overlapping events over the two biggest events on the Aus tour schedule !! Questioning the allegiance."

Smyth's tweet received a comment from Scott Hend, who has already called the alliance between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour "bull****", with the Australian sarcastically replying "Sooooo much respect shown"

With the scheduling decision being set for this year, we will have to wait and see what this means for the partnership going forwards into the 2023 season.