LIV Pro Questions DP World Tour And PGA Tour Of Australia Alliance
Travis Smyth tweeted that the DP World Tour has overlapped not one, but two, of the biggest events in the PGA of Australia’s schedule
At the beginning of 2022, the DP World Tour strengthened links with the PGA Tour of Australia by jointly announcing an extension of their Strategic Alliance which first came about in 2017.
However, with the Alliance extended until 2026, and the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship returning to Brisbane’s Royal Queensland Golf Club as part of the DP World Tour in late 2022, one professional has pointed out a flaw in the scheduling, with Travis Smyth taking to Twitter to voice his disdain of the decision.
Look how good the Alliance between @PGAofAustralia & @DPWorldTour!!! they love each other so much that they make overlapping events over the two biggest events on the Aus tour schedule !! 😂 Questioning the allegiance 🤔 @EvinPriest @Luke_Elvy @JimmyEmanuel4 pic.twitter.com/4vuBX2nOthOctober 9, 2022
What was Smyth annoyed about? Well, on the same day as the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, there is also the Joburg Open, which gets underway on the 24th November, while the ISPS Handa Australian Open clashes with the Investec South African Open Championship on the 1st - 4th December.
The alliance is designed to create important pathways to global Golf Tours through additional opportunities that strengthen current pathways, such as two additional Tour Cards and a range of other additional exemptions on the DP World Tour, as well as guaranteeing an increase in prize money across a range of tournaments.
But the overlapping of events has caused professionals on the circuit to react, with Smyth tweeting: "Look how good the Alliance between @PGAofAustralia & @DPWorldTour!!! they love each other so much that they make overlapping events over the two biggest events on the Aus tour schedule !! Questioning the allegiance."
Smyth's tweet received a comment from Scott Hend, who has already called the alliance between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour "bull****", with the Australian sarcastically replying "Sooooo much respect shown"
With the scheduling decision being set for this year, we will have to wait and see what this means for the partnership going forwards into the 2023 season.
Cieran joined the Golf Monthly team having previously written for other digital outlets like Reach PLC and Northern Golfer. After studying Journalism at Northumbria University, Cieran went on to complete an MA at the University of Sunderland. A big golf fan, he currently plays at Blyth Golf Club, where he holds a handicap of 8. Citing his favorite golfer as Tiger Woods, Cieran regards himself as the best snap hooker of a ball in the North of England.
