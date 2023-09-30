Jon Rahm Responds To Brooks Koepka's 'Act Like A Child' Criticism
The Spaniard said he is very comfortable with who he is and that he has no plans to change his behaviour
Jon Rahm has responded to criticism aimed at him by Brooks Koepka, after the American accused him of behaving "like a child" during their Friday fourballs match at the Ryder Cup.
The Spaniard finished eagle-par-eagle to rescue half a point against Koepka and Scottie Scheffler at the end of an historic day for Europe in which the hosts opened up a commanding 6.5-1.5 lead.
In the aftermath, Koepka said he wanted to "hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did," before adding: "Honestly, we'll be fine. We're all grown-ups. We act like grown-ups. We'll be just fine."
After Rahm combined with Tyrrell Hatton to beat Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the Saturday morning foursomes at Marco Simone, he was asked how he felt about the American's comments.
"I'm not going to stand here and say I'm a perfect example on what to do on a golf course," Rahm said. "I don't think either of us [he and Hatton] are. But I play and compete.
"I don't think I need to say anything else in that regard. I play and compete the way I think I need to play and compete, and yeah, I think he mentioned it. I'm not happy I left a 10-footer short on 17 to possibly tie the hole, and going up to the tee, I let off some frustration hitting the board sideways.
"I kept walking, never stopped, that was it. If Brooks thinks that's childish, it is what it is. He's entitled to think what he thinks."
The Spaniard is known as one of the game's fieriest characters but insisted he has no plans to change how he acts on a golf course going forward.
"I'm very comfortable with who I am and what I do. I've done much worse on a golf course like that. That doesn't even register to a low level of Jon anger on the golf course," he said.
"As far as I'm concerned, I'm very happy with who I am, and I needed to do that at that moment to let off some steam and play the hole I wanted to do. And clearly it worked out, played two great shots and got a little lucky on the putt. I needed to do what I needed to do to perform under those circumstances."
The remarks took many by surprise, including Rahm, who admitted he "thought he had a pretty good relationship" with Koepka. Searching for an explanation, he put it down to the time of day and the manner in which their high-quality match ended.
"I've never had an issue with Brooks," he continued. "We're both pretty much, you know, straight-up people that don't like the BS - excuse my language - in between. There's always been that mutual respect. And he's always been an incredible player, and he's always done amazing things.
"Listen, had I seen somebody make the putt on 18 the way I did, I would not have been the happiest of people either. Clearly there was a little bit of luck involved with that. But it is matchplay. I think we saw plenty of the opposite when we were at Whistling Straits two years ago.
"But yeah, I think it could be attributed to it being a long day and seeing what happened on the last three holes that we did. I really don't know what else to say about it. It was a heck of a match. I think they played 10-under par, and Nicolai and I had a great day. It was really, really fun to be a part of it and experience that."
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
