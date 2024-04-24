'I Would Welcome It Wholeheartedly' - New DP World Tour Chief 'Delighted' To See Prospective Return Of Rory McIlroy To PGA Tour Board

New DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings says he would "wholeheartedly" welcome Rory McIlroy's decision to return onto the PGA Tour Policy Board and is "delighted" the World No.2 is keen to represent European interests while trying to shape the future of golf.

The Guardian first reported on Monday that McIlroy was keen to resume his stint as a PGA Tour board member as soon as possible - sitting on both the Policy Board and the newly-formed PGA Tour Enterprises board, subject to a vote on Wednesday.

Should that be voted through, McIlroy would work with the likes of Tiger Woods, PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, European Tour boss Kinnings, and PGA Tour CEO Jay Monahan in trying to unify the men's side of the sport - a factor which was reportedly the driving force behind the Northern Irishman's shock u-turn.

Whatever McIlroy's reasons for going back to the board room months after he insisted he needed to leave to focus on his game and his family, Kinnings said - should it happen - the addition of the four-time Major winner would be "a huge asset" in the continuation of healing relationships.

“I would welcome it wholeheartedly," said Kinnings. "It would be an incredibly positive move for the PGA Tour to take but it would be great for everyone.

“He takes an interest in so many aspects of the sport. I have known him for a very long time and he is so thoughtful. You think you know what is going on in the game and then you listen to Rory and say: ‘Wow, he has put that so well.’

“You want to have people who are ready to apply that kind of knowledge, experience and thinking. He is very well connected with people at the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour – we rely on him hugely – and also the PIF. He is the right person with those connections [and] would be a huge asset.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If McIlroy does indeed resume his position at board level, it would be a key move for Kinnings and co. given the Northern Irishman would be the only PGA Tour voice with a vested interest in the European side.

And that will be important if the DP World Tour is not to be left behind should men's pro golf decide to plough on with a global tour - such is the dream for the likes of McIlroy, Kinnings, and - perhaps crucially - LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman.

Kinnings continued: “I was always delighted to have European representation. I think it is far better to have a global view and Rory truly has that.

“I see this as an amazing opportunity. We truly have that, with the right people and voices to help shape it. Tiger [Woods] is involved, I am delighted Rory is looking at this. These are the people who should be helping to shape the game they have given so much to.

"I think it needs to be addressed and it needs to be addressed quickly. You need the right people round the table, giving it thought because this is complicated.

“It is such an important time and he is passionate about reaching this solution that we all agree is in the best interests of the sport globally. So I think he would be so valuable, so constructive. Personally and on behalf of this tour, I would be delighted if he was back playing a very significant role in the important discussions that are ongoing.”