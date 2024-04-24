'I Would Welcome It Wholeheartedly' - New DP World Tour Chief 'Delighted' To See Prospective Return Of Rory McIlroy To PGA Tour Board
DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings is looking forward to seeing European representation on the PGA Tour board once again as McIlroy returns to a role he left only late last year
New DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings says he would "wholeheartedly" welcome Rory McIlroy's decision to return onto the PGA Tour Policy Board and is "delighted" the World No.2 is keen to represent European interests while trying to shape the future of golf.
The Guardian first reported on Monday that McIlroy was keen to resume his stint as a PGA Tour board member as soon as possible - sitting on both the Policy Board and the newly-formed PGA Tour Enterprises board, subject to a vote on Wednesday.
Should that be voted through, McIlroy would work with the likes of Tiger Woods, PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, European Tour boss Kinnings, and PGA Tour CEO Jay Monahan in trying to unify the men's side of the sport - a factor which was reportedly the driving force behind the Northern Irishman's shock u-turn.
Whatever McIlroy's reasons for going back to the board room months after he insisted he needed to leave to focus on his game and his family, Kinnings said - should it happen - the addition of the four-time Major winner would be "a huge asset" in the continuation of healing relationships.
“I would welcome it wholeheartedly," said Kinnings. "It would be an incredibly positive move for the PGA Tour to take but it would be great for everyone.
“He takes an interest in so many aspects of the sport. I have known him for a very long time and he is so thoughtful. You think you know what is going on in the game and then you listen to Rory and say: ‘Wow, he has put that so well.’
“You want to have people who are ready to apply that kind of knowledge, experience and thinking. He is very well connected with people at the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour – we rely on him hugely – and also the PIF. He is the right person with those connections [and] would be a huge asset.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If McIlroy does indeed resume his position at board level, it would be a key move for Kinnings and co. given the Northern Irishman would be the only PGA Tour voice with a vested interest in the European side.
And that will be important if the DP World Tour is not to be left behind should men's pro golf decide to plough on with a global tour - such is the dream for the likes of McIlroy, Kinnings, and - perhaps crucially - LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman.
Kinnings continued: “I was always delighted to have European representation. I think it is far better to have a global view and Rory truly has that.
“I see this as an amazing opportunity. We truly have that, with the right people and voices to help shape it. Tiger [Woods] is involved, I am delighted Rory is looking at this. These are the people who should be helping to shape the game they have given so much to.
"I think it needs to be addressed and it needs to be addressed quickly. You need the right people round the table, giving it thought because this is complicated.
“It is such an important time and he is passionate about reaching this solution that we all agree is in the best interests of the sport globally. So I think he would be so valuable, so constructive. Personally and on behalf of this tour, I would be delighted if he was back playing a very significant role in the important discussions that are ongoing.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Reports: Tiger Woods Set To Receive $100m Loyalty Payday From PGA Tour
The 15-time Major champion is set to be rewarded handsomely for sticking with the US-based circuit
By Andrew Wright Published
-
16-Year-Old Amateur Who Beat Miles Russell At The Junior Ryder Cup To Make PGA Tour Debut Next Week
Team Europe Junior Ryder Cup star Kris Kim will make his PGA Tour debut at next week's event at TPC Craig Ranch
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2024
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley defend their title at the team event as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also play
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Set To Make Shock Return To PGA Tour Policy Board - Report
The World No.2 could be returning to the PGA Tour policy board as a player director once again after stepping down from the role last November
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Has A Unique Team Format - Here's How It Works
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has a unique format, but how does the PGA Tour’s only team event work?
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Determined' Rory McIlroy Enjoying The Challenge Of Finding His Best Form Again
Despite another Masters disappointment, Rory McIlroy says he's enjoying the challenge of trying to find his best form again
By Paul Higham Published
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Some of the world's best players are competing at Harbour Town, with Rory McIlroy paired with Ludvig Aberg
By Mike Hall Published
-
RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2024
Hot on the heels of The Masters comes the latest signature event on the PGA Tour, this time from Harbour Town in South Carolina
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Will Play The PGA Tour For The Rest Of My Career' - Rory McIlroy Emphatically Shuts Down $850m LIV Golf Report
The four-time Major winner has told the Golf Channel he has no intention of making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy’s Manager Responds To $850m LIV Golf Report
Sean O'Flaherty has described a report linking his client with a big-money move to LIV Golf as "fake news"
By Mike Hall Published