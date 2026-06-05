'I Don’t Think You Understand How Frustrating That Is' - Furious Scottie Scheffler Vents Anger At Caddie Ted Scott During Remarkable Memorial Tournament Outburst

The usually mild mannered Scottie Scheffler erupted at The Memorial Tournament as swirling wind conditions at Muirfield Village got the better of him.

Scheffler's long-term caddie Ted Scott bore the brunt of Scheffler's frustration after what the World No.1 felt was a perfectly struck tee shot on the par-three 16th that ended up finding the water.

The shot cost Scheffler a double bogey and earned Scott some earache as the double defending Memorial champion vented his frustration at the pair not being able to work out the changing wind direction.

Scheffler finished a frustrating day with a one-over round of 73, six shots behind leaders Wyndham Clark, JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood and Ryan Gerard.

"I don’t think you understand how frustrating that is," Scheffler barked at Scott as the two made their way to the drop zone.

The exchange was caught on the broadcast microphones and was quite extraordinary in how Scheffler kept going and going.

“I never thought that I was in the water,” Scheffler shouted at Scott who, as every experienced caddie would, kept his head down and walked off ahead. “I don’t know what to do. I can’t hear a word you’re saying.”

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Scheffler continued: “I feel like that was a good shot. Now I’m in the water. Absolutely flushed a 7-iron and we get the wind wrong, and I end up in the water.

"I don’t think you understand how frustrating that is. I thought it was a good shot. It really was. … Golly."

“I liked that shot,” Scheffler continued after the pair reached the drop zone. “I don’t understand what I’m meant to do. I don’t understand. I really don’t. I mean, it was five yards short of the green, flushed 7-iron, because it’s into off the right.

"Like there’s no way it could curve that much. It’s so frustrating. I’m hitting good shots and dropping. We cannot get the wind wrong.”

Scheffler explains Memorial outburst

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Golf Channel's Curt Byrum said on the broadcast that “sometimes being a good Tour caddie is being able to just take the abuse the player is going to give you, take the shrapnel that’s coming your way".

Scheffler later told the press his frustration was due to constantly hitting good shots throughout his round but not getting the results due to the wind.

“That’s just another really good iron shot, and the wind switched from down off the right to pretty significantly in off the right,” he said of his tee shot on 16.

“So just don’t really know what I’m supposed to do there outside of trying to hit a good shot, and then it’s frustrating when it doesn’t work out, especially when it doesn’t work out in that direction.

“I would rather get gusted in off the left, not in off the right there. All you can do is just try to hit good shots. It can be very frustrating sometimes when you feel like you’re hitting good shots and then you’re going to the drop zone.”

Scheffler's opening round makes it highly unlikely he'll earn a rare three-peat, which will make it 11 tournaments in a row without a victory - not a dreadful run by normal standards but it's already his longest winless run since 2023.