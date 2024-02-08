‘I Can Guarantee That SSG Didn’t Come In To Give Us A Bunch Of Money Just For Fun' - Homa Discusses New PGA Tour Deal

Reflecting on the PGA Tour's mega deal with Strategic Sports Group, Max Homa says using the WM Phoenix Open as a blueprint to give fans a better tournament experience could be on the agenda.

With so many top American sports owners combined to form SSG, Homa says they're going to try to find ways to get a return on their massive investment.

Keen to stress he's not involved in talks or negotiations, Homa says his general feeling is that SSG will look to make improvements in the fan experience to help get a return.

"My general point is I feel like that the communication or the things being taken from news in golf now always highlights the money that we're making, and I can guarantee that SSG didn't come in to give us a bunch of money just for fun," said Homa.

"I would imagine they want to make their money back and then some. I would say one avenue would be to entertain the fans so that we have more fans while keeping the ones that we've got at the moment and making money that way. That's just how I see it.

"I don't know enough about the business, but I don't see how you could do all that by not improving the product and tailoring it to people watching. That's just how I see most sports going."

No tournament on the PGA Tour gives more enjoyment to the fans that the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, complete with the ever-expanding massive stadium hole at 16.

With also plenty of hospitality before, during and after the golf - including massive music events after each day's play - golf in Phoenix hits a different demographic of golf fan.

It's the kind of event that has not really been replicated on the PGA Tour, but while the Scottsdale area is unique and others may struggle, Homa feels the blueprint could be something SSG look into to widen the tour's fan base.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think in a vacuum, that would work," Homa added. "I don't think people recognize that this city, this is like a part of the culture.

"I think that we've had events try to do similar types of things. The Rocket Mortgage does a great job at the end of their tournament. 15 has a semi-enclosed area and it's a party hole. I've seen the LIV Tour does a similar thing. Adelaide does a great job. You can try, but you do need the culture of the city to be behind it to make it that great.

"I think that you could try and do that, and I don't think it would be successful. If they were to venture down that and it did work, I think I would like it. It's fun. I just think it is unique to Scottsdale."

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Homa - golf needs to get younger

Homa added that "making golf younger is a big goal" but admits that some destinations the PGA Tour goes to don't quite lend themselves to the Scottsdale-type party atmosphere.

"It's tough in cities where - if we go to LA next week, it's a completely - there's not a ton of young people that live in the Pacific Palisades unless you're lucky enough for your parents to be very successful. It's a pretty tough area to get real estate.

"I just think that it would be great to keep doing something like this. I just don't think it would always land - I'm sure this costs a lot of money to do, but they're going to get a great return.

"I'm just not sure it would be something that people would want to venture down. But it is fun to at least have this event with this demographic that at the very least is bringing eyeballs to younger people that this is at least something, and maybe if just a couple people grab on to that and say, I really like golf now, that's a success to me."