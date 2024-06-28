Hole-In-One History At The US Senior Open After Back-To-Back Aces

Holes-in-one are hard enough to come by on their own, but Frank Bensel Jr achieved the almost impossible by recording two aces in back-to-back holes at the US Senior Open.

The Newport Country Club in Rhode Island features consecutive par threes on the fourth and fifth holes of the front nine, which in itself is a touch unusual.

What's even more unusual, surreal in fact, is that Bensel not only managed to ace the fourth, but then followed it up canning his tee shot on the fifth as well!

While two holes-in-one have been record by the same player in the one round, the odds have been reported as 67 million to one, trying to work out just what they'd be for consecutive holes just boggles the mind.

What's perhaps even more crazy is the fact that Bensel had struggled with a five-over round of 75 on day one, and also played badly either side of his two aces, making five bogeys in nine holes.

You can forgive him for his brain being a bit scrambled after the fifth hole though, as draining his tee shot from 203 yards just moments after doing exactly the same from 184 must have blown his mind.

So the fact he followed up back-to-back holes-in-one with four straight bogeys is understandable - maybe he was thinking of his post-round bar bill?

Getting a one on the scorecard is something every golfer craves, getting two has only happened to a select handful, but Bensel has now etched his name into golfing folklore with a feat that may never be repeated.