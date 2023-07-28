'He Wants To Do What's Best For The Players And The Tour' - Horschel Backs Monahan

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Billy Horschel has backed PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for "taking a step forward" and trying to make sure there's more transparency between those running the Tour and the players.

Although Horschel insists that Monahan "cares a lot about the players" he reiterated his stance that the PGA Tour is not a member-run tour like organisers have stated, but is "a member-input tour".

Monahan returned to his desk after illness and quickly fired off a memo to players basically aimed at smoothing the waters and rebuilding the trust that has been lost since he made the deal with the Saudi PIF without any player involvement.

Horschel, who is a big fan of Monahan, insists that the commissioner does care about what the players think.

"Listen, I'm very happy that Jay's back," Horschel said at the 3M Open. "I think we all respect Jay and understand he's done a tremendous job for the PGA Tour in his tenure as commissioner. I'm a massive fan of Jay.

"I know he cares a lot about the players, he cares a lot about this Tour and sometimes that can get lost, people can forget about that. At the end of the day he wants to do what's best for the players and the Tour. And that's what he's related to me since he's come back."

Like many, Horschel wants most transparency, where possible, and for the players to be at the forefront of the decision-making process.

Monahan tried to address that in his memo, with several mentions of players being involved in aspects of the final day with the PIF.

"At the end of the day, being more transparent is what we all would like out here," Horschel added. "Understand that they always can't be transparent to the fullest effect because there's just things you can't, you know, tell us right away.

"Things aren't done, deals aren't done, framework, stuff like that is still in the early stages. So it's a step in the right process for the guys out here who, you know, felt a little hurt by the way things went down.

"So kudos to Jay and to the PGA Tour to taking a step forward and trying to be more transparent going forward. Like I said, that's what they've mentioned to us and that's what they want to do."

Although those at the top, including Monahan, have stated the PGA Tour is run by the players, Horschel is realistic enough to know that's not the case - but just wants the players to feel like they're being heard.

"Obviously they want to get our input because at the end of the day we are part of the Tour," he said. "I don't think it's a member-run organization, I've said that many times.

"I think it's a member-input tour, but we're a part of the Tour and they want to make sure that our voices are heard as well."