'It Was The Out-And-Out Shock Of The Year' - Which Moment In Golf Stood Out Above All Else?
2024 has been a year of huge shocks on and off the golf course and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team has discussed which key moment stood out
There have been plenty of occasions where the golf world gasped in 2024 and, with the season drawing to a close, we thought it would be right to see which moment caused the biggest shock.
The golf world has been a rollercoaster over the past few years and, in the last 12 months, it's been no different, with shock retirements, surprising returns and moments we all thought would never happen.
Below, we have whittled down the nominees, with the Golf Monthly team listing their most shocking moment of 2024!
Shock of the Year Nominees
- Rory McIlroy missed putts at 70th and 72nd holes of US Open
- Lexi Thompson retirement announcement
- Tiger Woods leaves Nike
- Anthony Kim returns to competitive golf
- Keegan Bradley announced as US Ryder Cup Captain
- Nick Dunlap wins American Express to become first amateur winner on PGA Tour since 1991
- International team whitewashing the US Team 5-0 at the Presidents Cup after being whitewashed 24 hours earlier
The biggest shock for me, in 2024, came in the form of Keegan Bradley being announced as the US Ryder Cup Captain for Bethpage Black next year. Put simply, I don't think anyone saw this coming.
After their defeat in Rome, you can kind of see why Bradley has been picked as Captain, with the PGA of America looking for something different. However, the American sits inside the world's top 30 and claimed victory at the BMW Championship in August, so only time will tell if this move backfires or not.
Shock was just one of the emotions I felt when McIlroy let that US Open slip through his hands, so I'd dread to think how the man himself dealt with that moment or those that followed - if indeed he has been able to compartmentalize and move on from it at all.
Recent success would show he probably has, but the moment itself was - relatively speaking - pretty harrowing and no one could have blamed him for fading over the remainder of the season. Thankfully, McIlroy is made of stern stuff and he bounced back to land a sixth Race To Dubai crown.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
We had some shocking moments this year for sure, with Lexi Thompson’s retirement coming completely out of the blue as well as Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy announcement.
Tiger Woods leaving Nike was heavily rumored so perhaps less shocking, while Anthony Kim’s return was another that had been widely reported, too.
For out-and-out shocks, it has to be Rory McIlroy’s missed putt on the 16th at Pinehurst No.2. Nobody saw it coming and it completely flipped the narrative of the entire event. This was a generational great finally ending his Major drought and returning to the summit of the game - until that little three-footer slid by.
Bryson DeChambeau took advantage of it in such an impressive way to truly become a superstar. It’s a putt that shaped the rest of Rory McIlroy’s 2024 and it could well go on to shape his entire career. For shock factor, nothing comes close to what happened on that 16th green.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
- Jonny LeighfieldStaff Writer
- Elliott HeathNews Editor
-
-
Quiz! How Many TPC Courses Can You Name?
Tournament Players Clubs are courses owned, operated, or licensed by the PGA Tour and include one of the world's most famous courses. They all have TPC in their name – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Five High Profile Rules Incidents of 2024
A look at five rules incidents that took place on the professional tours through 2024. David Wilson, Rules Manager at The R&A explains what happened in each case.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
'The Hardest Category To Judge' - Who Recorded Golf's Round Of The Year?
We've been treated to some excellent rounds in 2024 and, below, the Golf Monthly team have given their thoughts on which one they think was the best
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 12 Most Underrated Golf Seasons Of 2024
Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda dominated men's and women's golf in 2024, but there were plenty of players who saw fine seasons go under the radar - we look at the pick of the bunch
By Paul Higham Published
-
10 Predictions Ahead Of The 2025 Golf Season
What does the 2025 golfing calendar hold? As the new season gears up to its start, five Golf Monthly members lay out their predictions for the next 12 months
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Showed 'A Will To Keep Fighting Through The Dark Times' In Golf's Comeback Of The Year?
Golf has the capability to throw up some incredible comeback stories and, in 2024, we have seen a number of them throughout
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'There Could Have Been Another 10 Nominees' - But Who Stood Out As Golf's Amateur Of The Year?
There have been plenty of incredible amateur performances in 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team debate who deserves the Amateur of the Year accolade
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'A Real-Life David Vs Goliath Story' - Who Was Golf's Underdog Of The Year?
Everybody loves an underdog story and, throughout 2024, there have been a number of tournaments that have drummed up some unlikely winners on various circuits
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I've Never Hit A Shot And Been This Excited' - Padraig Harrington Reacts To Son's Ace At PNC Championship
The three-time Major winner could barely speak after watching his son, Paddy, produce his first ever hole-in-one at the PNC Championship on Sunday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Charlie Woods Makes Hole-In-One At PNC Championship
The 15-year-old produced the incredible moment at the par 3 fourth, with a perfect 7-iron from 175 yards causing a huge reaction at the PNC Championship
By Matt Cradock Published