Golf Helping Kids Improve And Strengthen Mental Wellbeing Through Newly-Introduced School Program

The game of golf is being used as a vehicle to help kids in the United Kingdom improve and strengthen their mental well being, with the help of a recently-launched program by the Golf Foundation.

First rolled out in September 2023, nearly 500 schools have registered their interest in being a part of the 'Unleash Your Drive in Schools' initiative - which is aimed at "changing the face of mental wellbeing" among children.

The nine mental toughness tools at the heart of the program have proved a hit with pupils and teachers alike, with the golf sessions in schools taking place using the specially-adapted Golfway equipment.

“We believe that all children should have access to golf regardless of their background – it’s great for their mental health and wellbeing,” explained Andy Leigh, head of Unleash Your Drive at the Golf Foundation - which is supported by the R&A.

“Unleash Your Drive is a great program to introduce children to golf and it also provides a platform for life skills which will help them at school and beyond school as well. We want to take this into more schools across the region and the country.”

A school child playing golf with specially-adapted Golfway equipment (Image credit: Golf Foundation)

The 'square of concentration' is one of the mental-toughness focuses, alongside elements that help breathing, dealing with heightened emotions, positive self talk, focus, and visualisation – all of which can help young people deal with challenges in everyday life.

Over 100 of the early adopters of the program have now started delivery, with fully-funded kit bags available to those who need the most support. To date, one third of the kit has gone to the schools in the most deprived areas of the UK, as the Golf Foundation continues its promise to introduce children from all backgrounds to the game.

And with Sky Sports presenter Nick Dougherty at the forefront of the campaign, the Unleash Your Drive fundraising campaign is also able to offer some incredible prizes, including the chance to play at Wentworth alongside Nick, and earn a spot in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am. To find out more, visit http://www.golf-foundation.org/uyd.