Golf Helping Kids Improve And Strengthen Mental Wellbeing Through Newly-Introduced School Program
Golf Foundation - supported by the R&A - and Golfway have teamed up to launch the 'Unleash Your Drive in Schools' initiative
The game of golf is being used as a vehicle to help kids in the United Kingdom improve and strengthen their mental well being, with the help of a recently-launched program by the Golf Foundation.
First rolled out in September 2023, nearly 500 schools have registered their interest in being a part of the 'Unleash Your Drive in Schools' initiative - which is aimed at "changing the face of mental wellbeing" among children.
The nine mental toughness tools at the heart of the program have proved a hit with pupils and teachers alike, with the golf sessions in schools taking place using the specially-adapted Golfway equipment.
“We believe that all children should have access to golf regardless of their background – it’s great for their mental health and wellbeing,” explained Andy Leigh, head of Unleash Your Drive at the Golf Foundation - which is supported by the R&A.
“Unleash Your Drive is a great program to introduce children to golf and it also provides a platform for life skills which will help them at school and beyond school as well. We want to take this into more schools across the region and the country.”
The 'square of concentration' is one of the mental-toughness focuses, alongside elements that help breathing, dealing with heightened emotions, positive self talk, focus, and visualisation – all of which can help young people deal with challenges in everyday life.
Over 100 of the early adopters of the program have now started delivery, with fully-funded kit bags available to those who need the most support. To date, one third of the kit has gone to the schools in the most deprived areas of the UK, as the Golf Foundation continues its promise to introduce children from all backgrounds to the game.
And with Sky Sports presenter Nick Dougherty at the forefront of the campaign, the Unleash Your Drive fundraising campaign is also able to offer some incredible prizes, including the chance to play at Wentworth alongside Nick, and earn a spot in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am. To find out more, visit http://www.golf-foundation.org/uyd.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
'Start Your Engines!' - Watch The Crazy Scenes As Fans Race To WM Phoenix Open Stadium Hole
An array of fans lined up ahead of gates opening to secure the best possible spots on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Anirban Lahiri's Caddie?
Tim Giuliano is a relatively recent addition to Lahiri's team and once held the honor of caddying for Jack Nicklaus at Augusta
By Jonny Leighfield Published