British Golf Club Staff Could Be Set For Near-10% Pay Increase

Golf club staff throughout Great Britain and Ireland could be in line for a welcome pay increase of almost 10%, if a recent recommendation from the Committee for Golf Club Salaries comes into effect.

The CGCS - which is made up of representatives from the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) and the Golf Club Managers’ Association (GCMA), alongside independent golf club experts - has said that all staff across golf clubs should have their salaries increased by around 7% in 2024. Assistant greenkeepers stand to benefit the most from the advice, though, with a proposed increase of 9%.

The committee says the new figures take into account the UK government's decision to up the National Living Wage from April 2024 as well as the "prevailing economic environment and the importance of golf facility staff to the overall industry." The CGCS also pointed out that while it is vital for golf clubs to suitably compensate their staff based on experience and quality of work, that must be "balanced alongside the affordability and financial health of the business."

John Pearson, who represents BIGGA on the CGCS, said: “Our hope is that trained golf club staff take these recommendations to their senior management team and have open and professional conversations about salaries and other employee benefits, such as training and development opportunities.

“Highly-trained staff are critical to the continuing success of golf, from the grassroots through to elite championship level, and we were heartened to hear that more than 16 million people enjoyed playing some form of golf in the past year. Golf is experiencing a boom and these recommendations go some way towards recognising those who have helped make it possible.

“Today’s greenkeepers are highly trained, knowledgeable members of the golf club structure, and if course standards are to be maintained at the level golfers have come to expect, the industry must be an attractive proposition with regards to salaries and working conditions to encourage the recruitment and retention of staff."

As well as encouraging a pay increase, the CGCS have called on clubs to provide additional resources aimed at supporting their employee's mental health and wellbeing while also laying on opportunities for training and development.

According to recruitment website, Talent.com, the average greenkeeper salary in the United Kingdom is £24,000 per year or £12.31 per hour. Entry-level positions tend to start at around £22,000 per year while most experienced workers make up to £30,781 per year.