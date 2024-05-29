Angel Cabrera Gains US Visa And Plans PGA Tour Champions Return

Two-time Major winner Angel Cabrera has reportedly secured a visa which allows him entry to the United States of America again.

The Argentinian golfer saw his previous visa expire in January this year following 30 months in prison in Brazil and Argentina for domestic violence and other charges relating to former partners.

But according to Cabrera's longtime coach and friend, Charlie Epps - who spoke to Golfweek - the 54-year-old can now travel to the US once more and is planning on moving to Houston permanently as he aims to resume competing on the PGA Tour Champions.

Cabrera is currently on the alternate list for the next two PGA Tour Champions events - the American Family Insurance Championship and Dick’s Open. His previous golfing accomplishments automatically grant 'El Pato' PGA Tour Champions membership, while he is also eligible to try and Monday qualify for a regular PGA Tour event, too, should he so wish.

In order to earn a visa, Epps told Golfweek that Cabrera was made to undergo "a series of psychological tests" at the American Embassy in Buenos Aires - Argentina's capital.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Epps said: “That was the delay. It prevented him from competing in April in the Masters, where he is eligible as the 2009 champion, but it should pave the way for his return next year."

Cabrera's friend and coach also revealed his ultimate goal for the Argentine now he is back competing. Epps said: “When I talked to him down there, he had really grown up, he understood what life is all about and that he had really made an ass of himself.

“He’s dedicated to golf and he wants to come back. He just needs to get comfortable again playing in competition. I want him to win the US Senior Open.”

Cabrera has missed the chance to enter this year's US Senior Open, which takes place at Newport Country Club from June 27-30, and will have the best part of a year to sharpen up his game before The Masters and US Senior Open rolls around again.

Since being released from prison towards the end of last year and going on to be reinstated on the PGA Tour in December, the 2007 US Open champion has competed in a number of events around the world.

Angel Cabrera during the final round of the 2024 Trophy Hassan II on the PGA Tour Champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cabrera made his first competitive outing at Abierto del Litoral, or the Coast Open - a tournament that has been a fixture on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica Developmental Series - shortly before Christmas, finishing T10.

He then played in Morocco at a Champions Tour event in February - the Trophy Hassan II - where he finished T27 before missing the cut at the Argentina Open the following month. The latter tournament was sanctioned by the Korn Ferry Tour and offered up a place at The Open Championship to its winner.

But prior to ending T11 at a Legends Tour event (formerly known as the European Seniors Tour) in Barbados earlier in May, Cabrera had planned to tee it up at The Masters - such is his right as a past champion.

Angel Cabrera won The Masters in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, despite Augusta National's blessing, the Argentinian was unable to feature due to the delay in obtaining a US visa. At a press conference in January, Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley said: "Angel certainly is one of our great champions. As we all know, he has been unable to participate in the Masters the last couple of years due to legal issues.

"Presently we have been in constant contact with Angel’s representatives. He presently is not able to enter the United States. He doesn’t have a visa, and I know that that process is being worked through. We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we’ll definitely welcome him back if he’s able to straighten out those legal issues.”