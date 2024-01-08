Should Clubs Organise More Competitive Golf Through The Winter? Two Of Our Writers Have Contrasting Opinions...
Should more competitive golf be scheduled during the colder months, or is the current balance just about right?
While some view the 'off-season' as a good opportunity to work on their games at the range, practice at home and play without keeping a scorecard, others yearn for weekly competitions all year round to keep them sharp. Below, two of our senior writers, Fergus Bisset and Jeremy Ellwood, offer contrasting opinions. Which side are you on?
Yes – Says Fergus Bisset
As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, we’re more inclined to consider our expenditures and whether we’re receiving value for money from them. The golf club membership subscription is a major outlay for most of us and one that could, oh so easily, be ditched. As such, clubs must look at every element of their offering to ensure they are providing value for money.
A competitive season that covers just seven months of the year doesn’t tally with that objective. Clubs should organise competitive golf through the winter. There’s no obligation for members to play competitively through the colder weather; there’s no obligation for them to play at all! But there should be opportunities for those who would like to remain competitive from November to March.
Traditionally, many clubs have battened down the hatches at the first hint of winter and gone into hibernation. But changing weathers and changing expectations demand that more is provided for the money that continues to flow from members’ pockets into the club’s coffers.
As the climate warms, it’s often possible to play sensible golf on the full course for longer at the end of the season. But many clubs’ competitive calendars have closed by then.
Admittedly, course condition, temporary greens or the use of mats sometimes make it impossible for rounds to be ‘handicap counting’. But this doesn’t prevent clubs from running winter leagues, weekend ‘sweepers’ and various winter knockouts. By organising events through the winter, the bar takes more money and the club generally remains lively.
If members wish to keep trying to play through the more challenging months, golf clubs owe it to them to keep trying to offer them events to take part in.
No – Says Jeremy Ellwood
The world turns in clearly defined seasons, doesn’t it? “A time to plant, a time to reap” as the lyrics of The Byrds’ Turn! Turn! Turn! say.
And so it should be with golf. You plant in the off-season by investing time in your game in other ways – practice, lessons or whatever – then reap the benefits in the main season when it really counts.
I know that, for me at least, the DP World Tour lost something when it became pretty much a 52-week season, rather than the old March to October affair, with its clear beginning and end. If we just trudge through the year doing pretty much the same thing all the time, things can get a little tiresome.
I’m not against winter knockouts, which generally (though not always!) have a slightly less intense feel. And for most of us, that will just mean one or two games as the majority of us depart these competitions in the earlier rounds. Even if we make it all the way, it’s rarely more than four or five games at most golf clubs.
But, as for Stablefords and medals throughout the winter, not for me, I’m afraid. Ground conditions can be difficult in terms of lies away from the short stuff, the greens lose their main-season coat and the weather is often cold, wet, windy or all three.
I’ve also been a member of a couple of clubs over the years where the winter card was shorter but also harder, certainly off lower handicaps. You were often hitting the same clubs into greens due to lack of run, too. It also remains to be seen if the World Handicap System's Playing Conditions Calculation for 2024 is reflective of conditions faced.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Tiger Woods Splits With Nike After 27 Years
The 15-time Major winner has been sponsored by the iconic brand since he was 20 but will now move on from the famous Swoosh as he embarks on the next chapter of his career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Will Rory McIlroy End His 10-Year Major Drought In 2024? Here's What Golf Fans Say...
Rory McIlroy won four Major championships by the age of 25 but has come up empty in the eight years since - yet fans think 2024 could be the Northern Irishman's year once more
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Think We Would Be World No.1' - Alex Fitzpatrick Explains Why He And Brother Matt Would Be Formidable If They Combined Their Games
Which parts of Alex and Matt's games would be combined to make the perfect composite Fitzpatrick golfer?
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Look Out! These 12 Players Could Take The Golf World By Storm In 2024...
Fergus Bisset reveals his list of 12 players who could make a significant impact in the professional game this year
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
'We Were Given A Master's Degree In Watching The Greatest Players In The World' – Butch Harmon Shares Stories Of Arnold Palmer And Ben Hogan
Butch Harmon's dad, Claude, was close friends with some of the game's stars in the mid-1900s, which opened a lot of doors for his children
By Robin Barwick Published
-
‘I’ll Make A Deal With You: I Won’t Try To Be His Golf Coach If You Don’t Try To Be His Dad’ – Butch Harmon Tells The Fascinating Story Of How He Became Tiger Woods' Coach
Butch Harmon joined forces with Tiger Woods in 1993 and the pair became one of the most successful player/coach duos of all time. Here, he tells the story of how it all began...
By Robin Barwick Published
-
'Some People Felt That As A Girl, I Shouldn’t Have Been Off The Whites' – Georgia Hall Reflects On Her Junior Days and Reveals The Key To Reaching The Top
Georgia Hall discusses her amateur days, her passage into the pro ranks and her career aspirations and gives advice to any aspiring female professional golfers
By Emma Booth Published
-
'The One Thing I Love About Golf Is You Strive For Perfection But It's Never Going To Happen' – Inside The Mind Of A Misunderstood Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson is one of the best golfers of the last 20 years and a future Hall of Famer, but he's actually quite different to how he's perceived
By Mark Townsend Published
-
"He Asked Me What I Thought Of His Game And If He Was Ready To Turn Pro" – How Ernie Els' Reply To A Young Tiger Woods Changed Professional Golf Forever
The Big Easy reveals a conversation he had with an amateur Tiger Woods at the 1996 Open Championship and reflects on the 15-time Major Champion's career as a whole
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
Short And Straight Vs Long And Wayward... What's The Best Way For (Amateur) Golfers To Shoot Lower Scores?
Is it better to be longer and wayward or shorter and straight? We played two rounds – one normal and one with our tee shots shorter than average but in the middle of every fairway – to try and find out...
By Nick Bonfield Last updated